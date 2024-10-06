Is 60 Seconds of Exercise Enough? What An Expert Says About HIIT for Better Cardio

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, involves repeated bursts of hard work followed by recovery periods. But what exactly qualifies as “hard”? That can vary depending on your fitness level, how well-rested you are, and even your mood that day. Vigorous exercise is typically defined as working at around 77-80% of your maximum heart rate, which feels like a 7 or 8 out of 10 on a scale of effort. It’s the kind of intensity where you can’t hold a conversation but can still manage to spit out a few words.