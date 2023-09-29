"Benefits to health may be achieved in a range of 100-500 mL (~5-17 ounces) per day," Minich explains. "Individuals who are taking medications or are pregnant/breastfeeding should consult their primary care doctors prior to consuming daily pomegranate juice." If you're new to drinking the juice, try an 8-oz glass to start and see how it makes you feel. Drinking it in large quantities may cause digestive upset, including diarrhea and nausea, in some people.