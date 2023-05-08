Drink This To Make Your Gut & Metabolic Health Soar, Says An MD

"Akkermansia is a guardian," says Li. "It helps insulin control—if you've got good Akkermansia working on your behalf, it actually lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes. It also seems to influence body fitness." He references a study in which high amounts of Akkermansia are associated with lower risk of obesity2 . "That association is really important because of the role of Akkermansia and controlling your insulin and metabolism," he adds.

Suffice it to say: This is one powerful gut bacteria. Yet despite the complex nature of your gut microbiome, it's not too difficult to promote Akkermansia naturally. According to Li, all it takes is some pomegranate juice: "It turns out that certain kinds of polyphenols, ellagitannins, will actually prompt your gut to secrete more mucus," he notes. And mucus serves as the "soil" this bacteria needs in order to thrive.

Pomegranate and pomegranate juice contain these ellagitannins3 , which have been shown to stimulate the growth of 4 Akkermansia4 in in vitro culture studies. Li recommends drinking an 8-ounce cup of pure pomegranate juice to get things grooving: "Two shot glasses worth is enough to get the mucus flowing in your gut," he notes. Although, pure pomegranate juice can be pretty tart, which is why many commercial options often contain added sugar—and consuming refined sugar has its own gut health-related issues.