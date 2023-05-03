FYI: This Is Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working

When you invest in supplements like collagen, it’s easy to start looking for results right away. However, many collagen supplements take a few weeks (perhaps more, depending on the benefit you're hoping for) to show visible results—so remember, patience is key.

Still, it’s only fair to ensure your supplement is actually putting in the work. In short: If your formula has a clinically-backed dose and a hydrolyzed form, you should be set. Supplements that don't fit the bill, however, we tend to refer to as "fairy dust." What does this mean? Allow us to explain below.