One of the major benefits of beet juice is that it acts as a vasodilator, which can help lower systolic blood pressure4 (the top number on your blood pressure reading).

“The nitrates and polyphenols in beetroot juice help relax blood vessels5 so they can open up to accommodate greater blood flow. This helps decrease the force of blood pushing against your artery walls,” explains sports dietitian and author Marie Spano, MS, RD, CSCS, CSSD.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, can damage your arteries, decreasing blood flow and leading to heart disease. “According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide have hypertension6 causing 7.5 million deaths, about 12.8% of the total of all deaths each year7 ,” says Lebovitz.

Exactly how much beetroot juice you need to drink every day to reap the blood pressure benefits is still up for debate. In a recent review, daily dosages ranged from 2.3 to 8.4 ounces8 over three to 60 days.