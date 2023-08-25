"There is a range of tart cherry juice used for different populations for various indications, so it's difficult to give a defined quantity to experience health benefits, particularly since there is so much variety among the different juices and even individual needs," explains Minich. "In general, the research supports relatively small amounts (30-60 mL) of juice or concentrate within hours or days of exercise, although two 8-ounce (237-mL) servings per day have also been recommended."