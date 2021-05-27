This weekend is, of course, the honorary start of the summer season across America—and what better occasion to up our mocktail game?

Mocktails aren't just for those who chose not to drink alcohol, and they can be a fun way to make any gathering into something more celebratory. But it's definitely time to look beyond the sparkling juices and sad spritzers to something a little more innovative. That's where these good-for-you recipes come in, from Mocktail Party by Diana Licalzi, M.S., R.D., and Kerry Benson M.S., R.D.

They dedicate an entire chapter in the book to "drinks with benefits," and lent us three health-forward mocktail recipes to share with you for sipping all summer long.