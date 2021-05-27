mindbodygreen

3 Nutrient-Packed, RD-Approved Mocktails To Make This Weekend

3 Nutrient-Packed, RD-Approved Mocktails To Make This Weekend

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
These R.D.'s Fixed Up A Set Of Mocktails With Benefits For Your Summer Sipping

Image by Diana Licalzi

May 27, 2021 — 19:11 PM

This weekend is, of course, the honorary start of the summer season across America—and what better occasion to up our mocktail game?

Mocktails aren't just for those who chose not to drink alcohol, and they can be a fun way to make any gathering into something more celebratory. But it's definitely time to look beyond the sparkling juices and sad spritzers to something a little more innovative. That's where these good-for-you recipes come in, from Mocktail Party by Diana Licalzi, M.S., R.D., and Kerry Benson M.S., R.D.

They dedicate an entire chapter in the book to "drinks with benefits," and lent us three health-forward mocktail recipes to share with you for sipping all summer long.

Turmeric Tonic

Serves 2

"Turmeric contains curcumin, which is an antioxidant compound with anti-inflammatory properties," they write. "A sprinkle of black pepper may help facilitate its absorption, which is ordinarily quite poor."

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups coconut water
  • ½ cup orange juice
  • ½ cup lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons honey or agave nectar
  • 2 teaspoons peeled and chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon peeled and chopped fresh turmeric
  • A couple of light shakes of ground black pepper
  • Equipment: Blender and strainer or nut milk bag

Method

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
  2. Fill two lowball glasses with ice, and divide the mixture between the glasses, or strain into the glasses if desired.

Cherry Sour

Serves 2

"Tart cherry juice is touted for its anti-inflammatory benefits. It makes for a unique and colorful take on a Boston Sour."

Ingredients

  • 1 cup maple water
  • ⅔ cup tart cherry juice
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon aquafaba
  • 1 tablespoon agave nectar
  • ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • Sweet cherries (fresh or frozen) for garnish
  • Equipment: Cocktail shaker

Method

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker and dry shake (without ice) for 30 seconds.
  2. Add ice to the shaker and continue to shake.
  3. Strain the shaken mixture into two lowball glasses.
  4. Garnish with cherries.

Carotene Cooler

Serves 2

"This vegetable mocktail tastes bright and fresh and provides you with essential nutrients. Carrots are known for their beta-carotene content—a form of vitamin A. Plus, their natural sweetness lends itself to a delicious beverage with less sugar than fruit juice."

Ingredients

  • 2 sprigs of tarragon (or ½ teaspoon dried)
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1½ cups coconut water
  • ¼ cup and 2 tablespoons chopped carrot
  • ¼ cup and 2 tablespoons chopped celery (or cucumber)
  • 1 tablespoon and teaspoon peeled and chopped fresh ginger
  • Dash salt
  • Additional sprigs of tarragon for garnish
  • Equipment: Blender, muddler, shaker, strainer, or nut milk bag
Method

  1. Muddle the tarragon and lime juice in the bottom of a shaker.
  2. Combine all the remaining ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
  3. Strain the blended mixture into the shaker, and add ice.
  4. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
  5. Fill two lowball glasses with ice, and strain the shaken mixture into the glasses.
  6. Garnish with tarragon sprigs.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Mocktail Party by Diana Licalzi M.S., R.D., and Kerry Benson, M.S., R.D.

