mindbodygreen

Functional Food

What Are Acerola Cherries? + How To Add This Superfruit To Your Diet 

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The Vitamin C Superfood That’s Probably Missing From Your Diet

Image by MaZiKab / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 30, 2020 — 21:46 PM

Red cherries are a popular summer fruit in the United States and Europe, and acerola cherries are more common in tropical climates. While similar in taste and appearance, acerola cherries are even more nutrient-rich. They're an incredibly antioxidant-rich berry with an impressive amount of vitamin C.

To learn more about these tropical superfruits, mbg reached out to registered dietitians who explain the health benefits and side effects of acerola cherries, plus how to get more in a diet. 

What are acerola cherries?

The antioxidant-packed fruit grows on shrubs in warmer, tropical climates, including Central America and Caribbean countries

While they can be eaten in their raw, fresh form, they perish quickly. In regions where the shrub does not grow, acerola cherries are more often sold in a powder, supplement, or juice form.

Advertisement

What are the health benefits of acerola cherries?

organic veggies+

A USDA-certified organic greens blend, featuring acerola cherries.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
organic veggies+

Acerola cherries are considered a superfruit due to their high levels of ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C), antioxidants, and other phytonutrients, says Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of Eat Your Vitamins.

“They are actually higher than most other food sources of vitamin C,” registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN tells mbg. “United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data notes that they contain about 13 times the amount found in an equivalent serving of oranges.”  

The vitamin C and other phytonutrients found in acerola cherries have been shown to help manage diseases associated with oxidative stress, Cording explains. Along with vitamin C, acerola cherries are high in vitamins A, B1, B2, niacin, albumin, iron, phosphorus and calcium, one study writes. 

Are there any side effects of acerola cherries?

There are generally no side effects from eating a reasonable amount of acerola cherries. However, Davis says very high amounts can cause digestive distress and may lead to kidney stones. 

“If you’re already on a vitamin C supplement, go slow with the juice and touch base with your doctor if you want to take a powder, extract, or capsule form,” Cording adds. “Additionally, if you’re allergic to cherries, consult with your doctor as to whether this would be an appropriate choice for you, depending on the severity of your allergy."

When drinking acerola cherries in juice form, Cording says to keep the carbohydrate and sugar content into account, as well.

Advertisement

How acerola cherries are used & ways to get more.

“Acerola cherry is most commonly consumed in supplement form as a powder, capsule, or extract, though juice is also available,” Cording says. Acerola cherries are often an ingredient in vitamin C supplements.

It can also be found in the antioxidant blend found in mbg organic veggies+ greens powder, along with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, black currant, acai, and cranberries. This veggies powder is easy to add to snacks, desserts, and smoothies to help manage inflammation and support immune function.*

While acerola cherries can be consumed in their raw, fresh form, Cording says this is less common because of their short shelf life. 

Bottom Line

Acerola cherries may taste and look similar to regular red cherries, but they are higher in vitamin C and antioxidants. Their short shelf life makes them more viable in supplement, powder, or juice form. Just remember to be aware of your intake to avoid stomach discomfort or kidney stones.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad
Recipes

A 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe With A Stealthy Serving Of Veggies

Abby Moore
A 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe With A Stealthy Serving Of Veggies
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In These 9 Popular Drinks? + The Health Benefits Of Each

Abby Moore
How Much Caffeine Is In These 9 Popular Drinks? + The Health Benefits Of Each
Motivation

The Best Type Of Yoga To Try If You're A Beginner + How To Get Started

Colette Coleman
The Best Type Of Yoga To Try If You're A Beginner + How To Get Started
Integrative Health

Do Antibiotics Weaken Your Immune System? + 3 Ways To Support It

Abby Moore
Do Antibiotics Weaken Your Immune System? + 3 Ways To Support It
Personal Growth

What Is Ukeireru? Plus, How To Practice The Japanese Art Of Acceptance

Scott Haas, Ph.D.
What Is Ukeireru? Plus, How To Practice The Japanese Art Of Acceptance
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine

Andrea Jordan
Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine
Spirituality

Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology

Sarah Regan
Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology
Love

This Dynamic Between A Couple Can Cause Significant Strain On Their Relationship

Kelly Gonsalves
This Dynamic Between A Couple Can Cause Significant Strain On Their Relationship
Personal Growth

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments
Sex

What Does "Natural Lubricant" Really Mean? + The Best Options To Try

Abby Moore
What Does "Natural Lubricant" Really Mean? + The Best Options To Try
Beauty

Is "Skinvestigation" The New Skin Care Routine? This Celeb Esthetician Thinks So

Jamie Schneider
Is "Skinvestigation" The New Skin Care Routine? This Celeb Esthetician Thinks So
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/acerola-cherry

Your article and new folder have been saved!