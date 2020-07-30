The Vitamin C Superfood That’s Probably Missing From Your Diet

Red cherries are a popular summer fruit in the United States and Europe, and acerola cherries are more common in tropical climates. While similar in taste and appearance, acerola cherries are even more nutrient-rich. They're an incredibly antioxidant-rich berry with an impressive amount of vitamin C.

To learn more about these tropical superfruits, mbg reached out to registered dietitians who explain the health benefits and side effects of acerola cherries, plus how to get more in a diet.