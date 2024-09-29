There's a reason massage tools like TheraGun and Hypervolt have become so popular: These forms of percussive therapy really can help with muscle recovery after a tough workout. But while they can be useful, it's important to exercise some caution with this tool. "I'd recommend not using a massage gun within 12 hours of intense exercise because this could actually make the microtears you've created in the gym even worse, causing more damage to the muscle and delaying recovery," warns Barroso. "Instead, wait 24 hours or until you feel the stiffness from DOMS to use the massage gun."