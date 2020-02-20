7 Natural Ways To Boost Your Brain Power & Sharpen Your Mind

If you don't feel well rested, see if you need more hours of sleep or if it's a question of improving the quality of sleep. Consider getting a Fitbit or other gadget that monitors how restfully you're sleeping, or have a sleep study done by your doctor. You may find that you simply have to wake up too early to get the right number of hours in. If this is the case, consider taking naps, which can help you catch up on those zzz's.