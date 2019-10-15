12. Brussels sprouts

The widespread availability of pre-shredded Brussels sprouts has, without exaggeration, changed my midweek life. Pan-fried with some avocado oil in a skillet until brown and crispy (which happens in minutes, because of the increased surface area), they can quickly turn into tacos, a stir-fry, a warm salad, or a delicious side. I flavor 'em with whatever spices I'm feeling that day: Herbes d'Provence if I'm feeling French, curry if I'm going for an Indian vibe, harissa if I want more of a North Africa feel. Brussels sprouts are part of the Brassica family, which are rich in vitamins C and E, carotenoids and antioxidant enzymes. Due to their rich content of glucosinolates, sprouts are known for helping enhance natural liver detoxification.

13. Ginger

I love fresh ginger, although honestly, I'm often pretty lazy and will just settle for ground, which has a much less piquant, spicy flavor. I'll use either in stir-fries or to make a soothing tea (a go-to if my stomach is at all upset). Ginger is widely used in natural medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties and soothing effects on the digestive system.

14. Grass-fed meat

I have a seafood aversion, so I rely on grass-fed meat to get my proper omega balance. I always have ground beef (I get mine shipped frozen from Thrive Market or ButcherBox) ready to make tacos or Bolognese, although I always try to flip the ratio of veggies so they outnumber the animal protein (my Way More Veggies Bolognese was the runaway hit among recipe testers for my new cookbook). Spending more on grass-fed vs. conventional meat gives you a nutritional bang for your buck. Grass-fed beef offers a more desirable fatty acid profile with a higher ratio of omega-3 fats and also a richer content of the precursors for vitamins A and E, in comparison with its conventional counterpart.

15. Rooibos tea

Caffeine stokes my anxiety, so I rely on tea as a way to distract me from snacking throughout the day. Rooibos is my go-to—I sip it plain or with a bit of almond milk foamed in. Rooibos tea is a caffeine-free, herbal tea made from the leaves of a South African shrub. The flavonoid compounds found in the plant have been studied for their anti-inflammatory effects in metabolic syndrome.

16. Olive oil

Contrary to popular belief in the wellness world, you can actually cook with high-quality olive oils, and they have some of the best anti-inflammatory properties of any cooking oils. It does have a less neutral flavor than avocado oil (another go-to), but I love using it as a base for salad dressing and to pan-fry eggs, a trick I learned in Spain that leads to some of the best scrambles around. It also captures and diffuses flavor—one of the reasons it's so revered in Italian cooking, where they start many meals by warming aromatics in the oil—which I take advantage of by making a quick flavor-rich popcorn topper with garlic and whatever fresh herbs or dried spices I have around. I like Lucini and California Olive Ranch, both of which are widely available and reasonably priced.

17. Pastured eggs

Eggs are one of the healthiest foods around—if you choose pastured eggs from hens that have been eating bugs and grasses. Vital Farms makes some of the most widely available ones (the bright-orange yolks are glorious), and I'll also pick some up at my local farmers market if I find myself there on Saturday morning. My go-to way to eat eggs is as a breakfast-for-dinner situation, which is the easiest, laziest way to get food on the table after a long day. I'll do a quick soft scramble, top it with any leftover sauces I have in the fridge (pesto is my fave), and serve the whole thing on top of sourdough toast. Heaven. Similar to the nutritional importance of buying grass-fed beef, pasture-raised eggs provide a more nutritious profile rich in anti-inflammatory, omega-3 fats.

18. Collagen

If you're not on board the collagen train by now, you're missing out. I mix Vital Proteins into my smoothies on most days, and my skin, hair, and nails have never looked better (my nails actually grow annoyingly fast now). Collagen is important to help repair and grow muscle tissue, and is an excellent nutrient source for rebuilding the gut lining to help heal leaky gut.

19. Dandelion

Warning: Dandelion is super bitter. I mitigate this by stir-frying it in some avocado oil or ghee with chili flakes and garlic (chopped at least 20 minutes ahead of time, per above!). The result is a savory, spicy, piquant side that'll be your new addiction. Dandelion is used in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda as a tonic for ailments of the liver, gallbladder and stomach.

20. Rose water

I became addicted to rose water and orange blossom water when I was traveling in the Middle East and have since used them to upgrade much of my cooking, especially in the dessert realm. Available online, in the international section of grocery stores, and at many liquor shops, rose water serves as the perfect base for rose lattes, one of my favorite anti-anxiety drinks. I also love it splashed on a bowl of fresh berries with a bit of vanilla for the perfect feels-fancy-but-takes-seconds dessert. Rose water is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.