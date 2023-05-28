All meat is considered a complete source of protein due to its essential amino acid profile. Animal protein contains all nine essential amino acids your body needs.

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein5 , and each one plays a specific role in the body. One key amino acid is leucine, a nutrient that kicks off muscle protein synthesis (MPS)6 and muscle growth. Leading amino acid researcher Don Layman, Ph.D. suggests consuming around 2 to 3 grams of leucine per meal in order to support muscle growth and repair, which is pretty easy to do with animal proteins but can be more challenging with plant proteins alone.

“On top of containing all the amino acids, the amino acids in meat are highly bioavailable—meaning they're easily absorbed and utilized by the body," says David Church, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. "This makes meat an efficient source of protein for meeting the body's needs. Further, they are generally a good source of B12 and iron."

Of course, to be considered high-quality, meat has to be responsibly raised. Factory-farmed meat is bad for animals, bad for the environment, and ultimately, bad for your health. Throughout our animal protein power ranking, we'll call out ways to make your meat consumption a bit easier on the planet.