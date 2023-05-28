So there you have it: The rundown of which meats are highest in protein. Chicken breast and lean cuts of beef are top choices, offering high protein-per-gram ratios. Turkey breast, bison, venison, pork tenderloin, fish, chicken drumsticks, lean beef, lamb, and chicken thigh are also solid high-protein options. To include meat as part of a healthy diet, practice portion control; pair it with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes; and source your meat (and all your food!) sustainably.