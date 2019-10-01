Want Healthier Tex-Mex? Enter Vegan 'Queso' & Turmeric-Ginger Chicken Fajitas

As a recent Texan-turned-New-Yorker, it's safe to say that the biggest thing I miss from home is the culinary gold mine that is Tex-Mex (and if my parents are reading this: you too!). Lucky for me, the recipes in Ama: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen, a new cookbook from chef Josef Centeno and former deputy food editor of the Los Angeles Times Betty Hallock, effortlessly recreate those familiar flavors from home, with a healthier, nutrient-dense twist.

Turmeric and ginger are especially anti-inflammatory, with cold-busting and immune-protecting properties, so adding these ingredients to a classic Tex-Mex dish seems just right for fall. Plus, the generous amount of garlic and onion (quintessential to a great Tex-Mex meal) has benefits for better gut health and has even been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Nutritional benefits aside, these recipes taste fantastic and will satisfy your Tex-Mex craving for days. Have your tortillas at the ready.