The Summer Dinner Recipe Inspiration You've Been Looking For, From mbg's Editors

At mbg, our editors love healthy, nourishing meals that use all the best seasonal produce to fuel their bodies for the day. However, it's still far too easy to fall into cooking ruts, so in order to spark inspiration, we put out a poll asking for everyone's favorite dinner recipes.

Whether you follow a plant-based diet, are looking for an easy way to integrate more veggies into your meals, or are simply intrigued as to what we've been eating, we pulled together our best recipes to spice up your meal plan so you never get bored. From grilled fare to colorful salads, you'll be all set with inspo for your next grocery run.