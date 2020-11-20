mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Do A One-Pot Approach This Thanksgiving With This Garlic & Sage Turkey Recipe

Do A One-Pot Approach This Thanksgiving With This Garlic & Sage Turkey Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Garlic and Sage Turkey Breast with Green Beans

Image by Alli Kelley / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 20, 2020 — 14:03 PM

Downsizing Thanksgiving this year doesn't mean skipping the turkey: it might just mean opting for a simple turkey breast instead of the whole bird. And while you can go with roasting, why not use a one-pot approach to the meat and veggie portion of your feast?

With this simple slow-cooker approach from Rustic Farmhouse Slow Cooker by Alli Kelley, your turkey and green beans both cook in the one pot—cutting down on stress and clean up. Not only that, but it needs a bit less attention than a turkey in the oven: though Kelley does recommend basting it occasionally, it's not quite as essential as in the oven as the slow cook keeps the meat moist.

"First time I made this recipe, my family was very skeptical," she writes, "They thought that that only good turkey was the one that came out of the oven! They were happily mistaken, though, and this recipe quickly became an often-requested favorite." If you too look for that golden, slightly crispy, skin and worry the slow cooking method may not provide that, she's thought of a solution: just a few minutes under the broiler at the end to give it that lovely golden brown color.

Garlic and Sage Turkey Breast with Green Beans

Serves 4-6

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 medium yellow onion, quartered
  • 6 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 3 sprigs sage
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 skin-on turkey breast
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 12 oz fresh green beans, trimmed

Method

  1. Place the onion, garlic, sage, rosemary, chicken broth and honey in the slow cooker. Season the turkey breast with the salt and pepper. Place the turkey breast in the slow cooker, nestling it into the liquid.
  2. Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 7 hours. If possible, baste the turkey with the liquid sitting in the bottom of the slow cooker every few hours.
  3. Add the green beans for the last hour of the cooking time, nestling them around the turkey breast.
  4. If you would like crisp skin on the turkey, place it on a sheet tray after it is done cooking and broil it for about 5 minutes, until it is lightly golden brown.
Reprinted with permission from Rustic Farmhouse Slow Cooker by Alli Kelley, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Alli Kelley

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

You're Storing Your Nut Butter Wrong: This Trick Will Make It Better

Eliza Sullivan
You're Storing Your Nut Butter Wrong: This Trick Will Make It Better
Food Trends

8 Tips For A Downsized Thanksgiving Without Skipping Your Faves

Eliza Sullivan
8 Tips For A Downsized Thanksgiving Without Skipping Your Faves
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Home

11 Ways To Use Vinegar For Cleaning (Like, Everything) Around The House

Sarah Regan
11 Ways To Use Vinegar For Cleaning (Like, Everything) Around The House
Integrative Health

How Nicotinamide Riboside Can Promote Energy & Cognitive Function Right Now*

Alexandra Engler
How Nicotinamide Riboside Can Promote Energy & Cognitive Function Right Now*
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Women Who Eat This Diet Can Lower Their Risk Of Diabetes By 30%

Abby Moore
Scientists Find Women Who Eat This Diet Can Lower Their Risk Of Diabetes By 30%
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

Tight Hips Giving You Grief? Loosen Up & Let It Go With This Yoga Pose

Sarah Regan
Tight Hips Giving You Grief? Loosen Up & Let It Go With This Yoga Pose
Beauty

Found: The One Product Beauty Insiders Love For An On-The-Go Glow

Jamie Schneider
Found: The One Product Beauty Insiders Love For An On-The-Go Glow
Spirituality

How To Navigate This (Extra Weird) Holiday Season As An Empath

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To Navigate This (Extra Weird) Holiday Season As An Empath
Friendships

How To Become A Pro At Making New Friends As An Adult, From MDs & PhDs

Sarah Regan
How To Become A Pro At Making New Friends As An Adult, From MDs & PhDs
Integrative Health

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA
Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?
Spirituality

December's Rare Celestial Event Is So Big, Astrologers Are Already Prepping

The AstroTwins
December's Rare Celestial Event Is So Big, Astrologers Are Already Prepping
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/garlic-and-sage-turkey-breast-with-green-beans

Your article and new folder have been saved!