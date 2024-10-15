Advertisement
These 4 Nutrients Can Help Rebalance & Stabilize Your Hormones
The foods you fuel your body with dictate how efficiently (or inefficiently) it functions. But, unlike when a sugar rush causes a breakout, or a dairy sensitivity leads to a stomachache, if you're struggling with a hormonal imbalance, a lack of certain nutrients in your diet might be the culprit.
According to functional nutritionist, women's hormone expert, and founder of the hormonal health center FLO Living Alisa Vitti, hormone imbalances can be caused by several factors. One of the easiest ways to manage and keep them regulated, she says, is through your dietary choices.
4 key nutrients that help regulate hormones
In conversation with mindbodygreen, Vitti explains that hormones are made up of amino acids and stabilized by essential fatty acids. Given these key nutrient components, it should come as no surprise that your endocrine system is both responsive and sensitive to the foods you eat.
For example, for hormones to be metabolized by the liver, "your liver needs to have certain micronutrients stored in its cells in order to have its detoxification possible," Viti explains. "In order for them to be excreted by the large intestine, you have to have adequate dietary fiber to support transit out of the body through bowel movement."
Dozens of nutrients can help stabilize hormones and keep you feeling good and performing at your most optimal. Ahead, we're breaking down four of the most essential:
Folate
On the list of nutrients associated with hormones, folate is one of the buzziest terms.
Folate is an essential nutrient for both men and women but is commonly spotlighted for the way it supports a healthy pregnancy and reproductive hormones.
It's often used interchangeably with folic acid, but folate refers to the vitamin B9 that's found in foods. Folic acid is a synthetic form of vitamin B9 that's added to food or supplements.
Folate is present in a wide variety of foods, likely many that already exist in your diet. Leafy greens (i.e., spinach, Brussels sprouts, mustard greens, and lettuce), grains (like rice and spaghetti), eggs, fish, and fruits (like oranges, papaya, bananas, and cantaloupe), all contain a decent amount of folate.
Folate supplements are also available over the counter. If you decide to supplement with folate, be sure to get the bioactive, methylated form—5-methyltetrahydrofolate (aka 5-MTHF).
Lycopene
If you're unfamiliar with lycopene, it's time to get acquainted. This phytonutrient is a carotenoid (i.e., a yellow, orange, or red fat-soluble pigment) found in fruits and veggies of the same colors (think tomatoes, watermelon, guava, grapefruit, and mango).
Lycopene offers a slew of health benefits to both men and women. A 2015 Medicine meta-analysis found that both consumption of lycopene and higher circulating levels of lycopene can help reduce prostate cancer risk, while animal studies have indicated possible anti-cancer properties1 against ovarian cancer.
Selenium
Vitti tells mindbodygreen that specific micronutrients "must be present in the thyroid gland for it to manufacture [the] thyroid hormone." Among these micronutrients, she says, is selenium.
Selenium is a trace element that is essential to optimizing healthy thyroid function, DNA synthesis, reproduction, and more. Food sources of selenium include brazil nuts, a variety of fish (including shrimp, halibut, sardines, and tuna), meat, poultry, eggs, bread, and grains like rice.
Manganese
Manganese is a trace element that is essential to the human body in, you guessed it, trace amounts.
The human body cannot produce manganese naturally (hence the term "essential"), but it plays a key role in a host of natural processes—including amino acid, cholesterol, glucose, and carbohydrate metabolism; bone formation; reproduction; immune response; and more.
It is also thought to affect thyroid hormone levels and the neurotransmitter dopamine, though evidence suggests these effects are dose-dependent2 and that further research needs to be done on the subject.
Manganese is another nutrient you probably don't even realize you're consuming day to day. Foods containing various amounts of manganese include some seafood (muscles, clams, shrimp, etc.), grains, legumes, starches (potato skins, specifically), nuts, dairy, and more.
The takeaway
When your body is showing signs it needs support, a hormonal imbalance could be causing a spiral. One of the best ways to get your endocrine system back on track is through your diet.
While eating an abundance of whole, colorful foods is highly encouraged, we realize it's not always realistic (or even feasible) to hit recommended dietary intakes on every nutrient through diet alone. Taking a premium daily multivitamin that features all of the nutrients listed above (and more) can help make up the difference and ensure your endocrine system and hormone levels are properly supported.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.