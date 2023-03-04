Struggling with regularity is a pain in the...well, you know. And symptoms of constipation (e.g., incomplete sense of evacuation, fewer than three bowel movements a week, increased stool hardness, pain, and abdominal distention) are more common than you may think.

According to the ​​American Gastroenterological Association, 16% of adults struggle with irregularity. Additionally. symptoms of constipation are more prevalent in certain demographics—such as women, young adults, and older adults.