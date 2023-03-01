There are varying theories as to why exactly women are more prone to constipation and other functional gastrointestinal disorders (e.g., bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, pelvic floor dysfunction).

Some scientists believe females have a longer gut transit time—i.e., it takes longer for food and waste to move through their GI tracts. This could be due to hormonal fluctuations that are more frequent in women (more on that in a moment) or the fact that women’s colons are ten centimeters longer1 (!) than men’s, on average. Researchers aren’t entirely sure why women have longer large intestines, but their smaller stature and the limited shared space (with their uteruses, bladders, etc.) may indeed play a part in susceptibility to constipation.

As women, we’ve all experienced the highs and lows of hormone imbalance. From puberty to menstruation to pregnancy to menopause, there are very few times throughout a woman’s lifespan where reproductive hormones aren’t playing a massive role. Fluctuations in progesterone2 and estrogen3 (which are prominent players in menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause) have been linked to constipation, as have thyroid hormones4 (which have a large impact on digestion and metabolism, as well as a number of other physiological systems).

In short, research detailing exactly how or why women are more prone to constipation and functional GI disorder (FGID) is ongoing. But not to fear—solutions for finding relief from constipation are well within your reach.