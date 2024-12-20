Advertisement
11 Signs You Could Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
As a functional medicine practitioner, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact metabolism has on our health, both for better and for worse. Metabolic health is often misconstrued as the ability to maintain a healthy weight. In reality, it is a symphony of processes that dictate how our bodies utilize energy, regulate hormones, manage blood pressure, and more.
Currently, around 30% of adults in America are overweight, and another 42% are considered obese. The multibillion-dollar weight loss and diet industry isn't working, hence why many people lately have turned to Ozempic and other weight loss medications (that come with their own set of side effects) after years of yo-yo diets.
When it comes to weight loss, conventional wisdom tells us that it's all about "calories in vs. calories out." That is, if you take in fewer calories than you burn, you will win the weight loss war. However, as you may already have experienced in your own life, this couldn't be further from the truth.
As a functional medicine practitioner, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact metabolism has on our health, both for better and for worse. Metabolic health is often misconstrued as the ability to maintain a healthy weight. In reality, it is a symphony of processes that dictate how our bodies utilize energy, regulate hormones, manage blood pressure, and more.
Currently, around 30% of adults in America are overweight, and another 42% are considered obese. The multibillion-dollar weight loss and diet industry isn't working, hence why many people lately have turned to Ozempic and other weight loss medications (that come with their own set of side effects) after years of yo-yo diets.
When it comes to weight loss, conventional wisdom tells us that it's all about "calories in vs. calories out." That is, if you take in fewer calories than you burn, you will win the weight loss war. However, as you may already have experienced in your own life, this couldn't be further from the truth.
Ultimately, we have to get healthy to lose weight, not lose weight to get healthy.
There are seemingly endless factors that affect your ability to lose weight that aren't addressed by counting calories or making "quick fixes." Underlying metabolic health problems, hormone imbalances, gut problems, thyroid dysfunctions, toxicity, issues, and more can prevent even the most dedicated person from ever losing weight.
Many individuals come to me seeking answers, feeling that something isn't quite right within their bodies. They experience symptoms such as fatigue, weight changes, mood swings, or digestive issues that conventional medicine fails to adequately address. What they might not realize is that these signs could be indicative of a metabolic imbalance, more commonly known as "metabolic inflexibility1."
Ultimately, we have to get healthy to lose weight, not lose weight to get healthy. And that starts with becoming metabolically flexible.
Potential signs of a metabolic imbalance
Metabolic inflexibility isn't a one-size-fits-all diagnosis. Instead, I see it as a spectrum of issues that can manifest differently in everyone. Here are some common signs that might indicate a metabolic imbalance:
- Energy fluctuations: Feeling exhausted despite adequate rest or experiencing sudden crashes in energy levels throughout the day. Some people refer to this as feeling "wired and tired."
- Weight changes: Unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight despite efforts to diet and exercise.
- Hormonal imbalances: Irregular menstrual cycles, mood swings, disruptions in libido, or sleep issues that seem unrelated to external factors. (Learn more about how to tell if your hormones are out of whack.)
- Digestive discomfort: Frequent bloating, gas, constipation, or diarrhea that persists despite dietary changes.
- Brain fog and mental health issues: Struggling with focus and concentration, memory issues, anxiety, or depression that impact daily life.
- Insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns: Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up feeling unrested despite adequate hours of sleep.
- Skin issues: Persistent skin problems such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, or unusually dry or oily skin that doesn't respond well to conventional treatments.
- Hair and nail changes: Brittle nails, hair loss, or changes in hair texture that seem unrelated to external factors like hair products or environmental changes.
- Temperature sensitivity: Feeling excessively cold or hot or having fluctuations in body temperature that don't align with environmental conditions.
- Cravings and appetite changes: Frequent cravings for sugary or processed foods or experiencing irregular appetite patterns, such as constant hunger or lack of appetite.
- Muscle and joint discomfort: Unexplained muscle aches, joint pain, stiffness, or weakness that persists despite appropriate rest or relaxation.
Conditions such as diabetes, PCOS, insulin resistance, and other metabolic disorders could also point to an underlying metabolic imbalance.
Recognizing these signs is the first step toward understanding your body's needs. From there, you can move forward with a focus on getting to the root of the issue—rather than using a Band-Aid solution or another quick fix.
Moving forward: The metabolic recharge approach
Have you tried eating for stable blood sugar, getting more high-quality sleep, managing your stress, and taking targeted supplements and still not seen the metabolic health results you want?
It's time we do something different in order to get different results. That's why I made it my mission as a functional medicine expert to give you the keys to long-term, sustainable weight loss with my new program, The Metabolic Recharge.
In this first-of-its-kind group care program, I will show you how to tap into your body's own natural fat-burning pathways, enabling you to achieve vibrant energy, balanced hormones, and sustainable weight loss—without the side effects.
Instead of restrictive diets that only act as a Band-Aid to your weight struggles, The Metabolic Recharge identifies the underlying metabolic imbalances that are holding you back from losing weight and regaining energy.
By focusing on healing your body as a whole, The Metabolic Recharge helps reset your innate ability to sustain a healthy weight.
The takeaway
Overall, recognizing and addressing a metabolic imbalance is a pivotal step toward reclaiming your health and vitality. Here's to honoring your body's innate wisdom and joining us on this transformative path toward optimal health and well-being. Learn more about The Metabolic Recharge and commit to finally achieving long-term, sustainable weight loss and the vibrant health you deserve.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT