9 Reviewers Share How creatine+ Has Transformed Their Fitness & Muscle Tone
Finding (and sticking to) a solid exercise routine encompassing both strength training and cardio is key to building muscle and strength. But exercise can only take you so far. If you also want to focus on muscle tone, you need a solid nutrition foundation.
That absolutely includes what you eat for meals and snacks (ideally, it’s a high-protein diet paired with fruits, vegetables, and complex carbs) as well as supplements. And creatine is the best supplement to add to your daily routine if you want to get stronger and improve your body composition.*
Creatine & muscle health
Creatine is the most studied supplement out there. Decades of research show that consistent creatine use:
- Enhances muscle strength
- Helps build lean muscle
- Combats muscle soreness
- Supplies energy to the muscle
- Supports cognition and memory (yes, it also helps your brain out)
That’s because creatine supplements help increase (and maximize) the body’s creatine stores. About 95% of creatine is stored1 in muscle tissue, where it's utilized for energy. (Some creatine is also stored in the brain (which is why supplementation also helps with cognition.*)
And overall, research shows that people—no matter their age or current fitness level—see more progress at the gym (i.e., gaining more muscle and losing more fat) when taking creatine as part of their routine than from just exercising alone.*
How much creatine should you take?
Taking about 5 grams of creatine daily (yes, even on days you don’t workout) is beneficial for muscle health and strength. (A higher 10-gram dose is needed to reap the compound's brain health benefits of the compound though.*)
Creatine's well-documented health benefits and stellar safety profile are what led mindbodygreen to develop creatine+. This supplement combines pure creatine monohydrate with the amino acid taurine—another ingredient that enhances strength and power and has also been shown to support cognitive health2, cardiovascular function, and even longevity3.*
Reviewers have been raving about how the supplement has transformed their fitness.
The support I needed
“I’ve been taking mindbodygreen creatine+ daily for 1.5 months. My muscles definitely feel the difference when I’m working out. They fatigue less quickly which is super supportive since I’m trying to get back into a consistent routine. Really glad to have found this product and am looking forward to seeing the results after longer term use.”*
–Amber K.
An easy addition to my routine
“I am pleased with how easy it has been to add this supplement into my healthcare routine. I typically add this to water, mix and enjoy after a workout. I have noticed increased muscle strength in the short time I use it (and I take this daily). I highly recommend it, and will continue to use it in my wellness program!"*
–Carrie B.
I’m reordering it!
“I used it every day and it did make a difference in my energy level and muscle tone. I’ve been lifting weights and cardio 4 days a week and definitely see an improvement in my muscle definition.”*
–Cindy H.
The best creatine
“I am a personal trainer and I recommend this creatine to all my clients. The natural, high-quality formula is easy to digest and does not cause cramping like other creatine supplements can. Since adding this to my pre-workout smoothie, I have noticed improved muscle fullness and post-workout recovery.”*
–Dawn S.
I feel a difference
“I definitely feel a difference when I’m taking it consistently versus when I’m not. My ability to lift heavier and longer weights increases when there’s creatine in my system…."*
–Rita T.
I get an extra push in workouts
“I first noticed greater clarity of mind. Second, I am a lifelong lifter and completive powerlifter. I do not get bloated from using this product. And as an added bonus, I have a bit of an extra push in my workouts. I started this product as a 47-year-old female wanting some assistance in these two areas and this product has not disappointed!”*
–Bryden W.
Seeing muscle tone
“I’ve been using creatine+ for a few weeks now and am seeing and feeling a difference in muscle tone and strength in the gym. I have consistent energy throughout the day. Will continue to use!”*
–Amy V.
I’m in love
“Just about one month into this supplement and my life is so improved. My energy, strength, and overall mood have improved noticeably. I’m hooked.”*
–Edye A.
My new essential
“I love that there’s no flavor so I can put it in my morning smoothie or just water. 💦 I’m on my 3rd bag 😃”*
–Jennifer M.
The takeaway
No matter where you are in your fitness journey, creatine can help you reach your goals more efficiently. Learn more about creatine+ here.
