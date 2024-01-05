Supplementing With This Amino Acid Could Provide Major Cardiovascular Perks*

The average adult typically gets around 40 to 400 milligrams1 of taurine per day from their diet. It's unclear from existing research how much taurine is necessary for optimal cardiovascular health. However, we do have an idea of the amount needed for some of taurine's other benefits. One study on using taurine in sports and exercise, for example, found that consuming 1-3 grams a day for 6-15 days before activity may improve aerobic performance and enhance recovery following exercise.*