Advertisement
When Should You Take Creatine To Get The Most Benefits?
Creatine has long been one of the most popular supplements for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Decades of research1 and hundreds of studies show that consistently taking creatine powder (alongside strength training) enhances lean muscle mass, strength, and even bone health—more so than exercise alone would.*
But the question remains: When’s the best time to take creatine in order to get the most benefits from it? Here’s what you need to know about creatine supplements and when (and how) to take them.
Why take a creatine supplement?
As mentioned, creatine supplements are particularly helpful in giving you more power during high-energy and intense movement.*
That’s because creatine plays a role in energy production by helping the body produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). So, if you have more creatine on hand, then your muscles have more energy to tap into.
About 95% of the body’s creatine2 stores are found in the muscles—with the remaining creatine dispersed in the brain, kidneys, and liver.
As the body is regularly tapping into these creatine stores—especially for those who exercise often—you need to take in enough creatine to maximize and replenish your creatine reservoir. If your creatine stores aren’t maximized (aka saturated), then you won’t reap the full benefits of the compound.*
While you get some creatine from animal-based foods, creatine supplements are the best, if not the sole, way to fully saturate your stores.
When should you take it?
And it’s this saturation that’s most important for capitalizing on creatine’s benefit. So it’s not about when you take creatine, but more about taking the right dose daily to reach and maintain that creatine saturation.*
For optimal muscle health, that ideal daily dose is around 5 grams a day (bump that up to 10 grams if you’re looking for brain and bone benefits, but more on that here).
With this 5-gram dose, it takes around four weeks to saturate3 your creatine stores. After that, continue with that dose for maintenance.
What about taking it before or after you exercise?
Now, that answer might be surprising to you. After all, creatine is a known performance enhancer, so won’t taking it around the time of a workout have even more benefits?
Maybe, but the research is inconsistent4 and contradictory. Some studies show there’s no difference5 between taking it before or after exercise.
Other studies indicate that taking creatine pre-workout6 is beneficial and then some data indicate greater benefits when consuming creatinine after exercise7. But overall, the evidence supporting taking creatine around the time of a workout is limited to a handful of studies (some of which only include men).
These discrepancies could be due to different supplementation and exercise protocols as well as the starting fitness level of participants.
What each study definitively shows is that taking an effective daily dose of creatine with strength training—whether that’s one, two, or three plus days a week—is an effective way to build muscle (as much as 2.5 pounds of muscle, to be exact).*
Should you still take creatine on rest days?
And that means you absolutely should still take creatine on rest days in order to keep your muscle creatine stores high and saturated.*
Again, while creatine is typically considered a sports supplement, it’s best to consider it a daily supplement—one that can help you get your health back on track.*
Should you take creatine with anything else?
Creatine can be taken with or without food. If you’re integrating creatine is your post-workout meal or shake, you’ll just want to make sure you’re also getting at least 25 grams of high-quality protein as well as some carbohydrates (to also promote recovery).
Many people like mixing creatine with their morning coffee. Not only is this a great way to remember to take the powder daily, but it’s the perfect energizing duo.*
Choosing a creatine supplement
There are so many creatine powders to choose from—and yes you want to choose a powder over a gummy.
Low for one that provides at least 5 grams of creatine monohydrate, the most researched form of the compound.
mindbodygreen's creatine+ provides just that in addition to two grams of taurine per serving. Taurine is an underrated amino acid that also supports muscle health and recovery in addition to heart health, cognition, and recovery.*
Women, in particular, have been loving creatine+ to energize their workouts, tone their muscles, and recover more efficiently.*
The takeaway
Taking an effective dose of creatine and staying consistent with your supplement is much more important for capitalizing on the benefits than the exact timing of the supplement. But you can take it before or after a workout if you wish.
Just remember, creatine’s benefits are also tied to strength training.* If you’re not sure where to start on that journey or want to revamp your fitness routine, check out our comprehensive guide.
7 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34234088/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2048496/#:~:text=Approximately%2095%25%20of%20the%20body's,testes%20%5B8%2C15%5D.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7871530/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24392772/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25993883
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17095924/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8401986/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.