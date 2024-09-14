If we choose to use a GLP-1 agonist or GIP, I always start low and slow and let the patient stay at the lowest dose as long as possible. Oftentimes, you’ll see practices going up to the highest dose right away. While this ensures quick weight loss (both muscle and fat), I find that going slow helps clients be more likely to maintain muscle mass6 as they implement new habits. This helps set them up for long-term success and even allows them to wean off medication or take it once a month in some cases.