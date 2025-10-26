5 Ways To Reduce Hunger & Cravings By Promoting Natural GLP-1 Production
Do you have days, weeks, or months when you always feel hungry? Maybe meals and snacks don’t fill you up like you think they should. Or maybe your mind is always thinking about food even if you know you're physically not hungry. Well, it’s likely a sign that your hunger or satiety hormones are a little out of whack.
Hormones that communicate between your gut and brain to help regulate when, what, and how much you eat. Hormones like leptin, ghrelin, insulin, and GLP-1 all play essential roles in this process, helping fine-tune your energy balance and cravings throughout the day. GLP-1 in particular has garnered a lot of attention lately.
This naturally occurring hormone helps regulate how full you feel after meals, supports steady blood sugar levels, and even influences the brain’s reward pathways that drive cravings. What’s exciting is that you can support your body’s own GLP-1 production through simple, everyday habits.
Here’s what you need to know and five science-backed ways to naturally increase this hormone.
What is GLP-1?
GLP-1 is a hormone your body produces in the gut after eating.
Once released, it helps coordinate your body’s response to food in a few important ways:
- Enhanced insulin secretion to efficiently lower blood sugar
- Suppresses glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar
- Promotes satiety to help you feel satisfied after meals.
- Signals the brain that you’re full
- Modulates reward pathways and reduces cravings for highly palatable, calorie-dense foods.
While eating in general helps trigger GLP-1 release, some foods and lifestyle habits are especially effective at supporting its natural production.
Prioritize protein at every meal
Protein is one of the most powerful macronutrients for promoting satiety, and GLP-1 plays a key role in that effect. Studies show that meals rich in protein stimulate a stronger GLP-1 response compared to those higher in carbohydrates or fat.
Aim for around 30 grams of high-quality protein per meal from foods like meat, poultry, fish, Greek yogurt, or tofu. In fact, research suggests that eggs in particular encourage intestinal cells to secrete GLP-1.
Get plenty of fiber (especially probiotic fiber)
Fiber slows digestion and helps keep blood sugar levels steady.* Both are factors that support GLP-1 release. Prebiotic fibers, which feed the beneficial bacteria1 in your gut, are particularly beneficial at this.
When these microbes ferment prebiotics, they produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that have also been shown to stimulate GLP-1 secretion.*
Some foods that are especially high in prebiotic fiber include:
- Sunchokes (Jerusalem artichokes): Among the richest prebiotic foods.
- Oats: Just ¼ cup of dry oats provides about 4 grams of fiber2.
- Avocados: A 2019 study found that meals containing avocado increased GLP-1 levels compared to meals with the same calories but no avocado.
Prebiotic fiber supplements can provide more targeted support in boosting your fiber intake and GLP-1 levels.
For example, mindbodygreen’s debloat+ with GLP-1 support provides nine grams of dietary fiber from a clinically studied probiotic vegetable fiber (called Fibersol®-2).
One study found that taking this fiber with a meal3 increased GLP-1 levels and promoted satiety. Other studies show this fiber helps you stay regular and nourishes your gut microbiome. And, the fiber is paired with two probiotic strains to ease gas and bloating4.*
Incorporate healthy fats
Research shows that monounsaturated fats5, like those found in olive oil and avocados, increase GLP-1 levels after meals.
In one study, extra-virgin olive oil6 led to a greater rise in GLP-1 than butter (in those with type 1 diabetes), suggesting its beneficial fat profile helps trigger the body’s satiety response.
Try drizzling olive oil over veggies, mixing avocado into salads, or pairing healthy fats with fiber and protein for a meal that keeps you fuller for longer.
Get quality sleep
Not getting enough sleep disrupts multiple appetite-regulating hormones. Research shows that sleep restriction decreases GLP-1 levels and increases hunger, especially for carbohydrate-rich foods.
To keep appetite in balance, aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night, and try to maintain a consistent bedtime routine. Even one or two nights of poor sleep can make it harder for your body to regulate fullness signals the next day.
Manage stress
Chronic stress elevates cortisol, which can interfere with metabolic hormones like GLP-1 and increase cravings for sugary or high-fat foods.
Gentle stress management practices (like walking, deep breathing, or mindfulness) can help keep these systems in balance.
The takeaway
GLP-1 is a key hormone involved in metabolic regulation, influencing how the body manages blood glucose, satiety, and food intake. And adopting habits that naturally support this hormone can help you more easily manage your hunger and cravings.