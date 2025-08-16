Yes, Whey Is The Most Researched Protein & These Are The Benefits
Protein is a key component of a healthy diet. It supports everything from muscle repair to immune health and even hormone balance. While eating a variety of protein sources is ideal (think a mix of meat, seafood, poultry, dairy, and tofu), one protein in particular stands out as the most researched in our diets: whey protein.
It’s been studied from a food science perspective1 (like how it can improve the texture of baked food) and as a dietary ingredient to improve health. And yes, decades of research show that consuming whey protein is beneficial at improving multiple markers of health
Here’s what makes this powerhouse protein so unique, and why it’s worth adding to your routine.
What is whey protein?
Whey protein is one of two proteins found in milk (the other is casein). It’s the liquid you see when yogurt separates.
Once whey protein is filtered and dried from milk, it becomes a concentrated, high-quality protein powder. Whey protein isolate, the purest form of the protein, contains almost no lactose and is packed with amino acids your body can absorb and use efficiently.
Research-backed benefits of whey protein
It’s this type of protein powder that research has extensively tied to better health.
Supports muscle health*
Whey is a standout for muscle growth and recovery because it’s rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)—especially leucine.
Leucine acts as a direct signal to kickstart muscle protein synthesis (MPS), the biological process your body uses to repair and build muscle tissue.
Research shows whey stimulates MPS more effectively and more rapidly than many other proteins, including casein and most plant-based proteins. This is partly because whey digests quickly and delivers amino acids to the muscles within 60–90 minutes after consumption2. This is the prime time for recovery after exercise.
It’s not just for athletes, either.
Studies in older adults show whey protein supplementation, combined with resistance training, helps preserve lean muscle mass3 and strength, which is critical for maintaining mobility, independence, and metabolic health with age.
Helps balance blood sugar*
Whey protein supports healthy blood sugar balance as part of a balanced diet. Its amino acids, especially leucine, help signal the body to release insulin, which plays a key role in managing blood sugar after meals.*
Whey also helps slow the rate of stomach emptying, which can promote satiety and support steady energy levels throughout the day.*
Balances triglycerides*
Triglycerides are fats found in the blood that help store energy for later use.
Whey protein supports healthy fat metabolism by helping the body break down fats efficiently4, regulate their storage, and limit fat absorption during digestion.*
Certain compounds in whey also help the body naturally eliminate fats through the digestive tract.*
Promotes satiety & appetite regulation*
Protein is known for its ability to help you feel full and satisfied, and whey protein is no exception.*
Studies suggest it can help curb feelings of hunger5 and promote satisfaction after meals.* This makes it a convenient option for supporting appetite regulation as part of a balanced diet.*
What sets whey protein apart (especially from plant protein)
There’s no shortage of protein powders out there, but whey protein does have some clear advantages:
- Complete amino acid profile: Whey contains all essential amino acids, with ample BCAAs to support muscle growth.* Many plant proteins are low in one or more essential amino acids.
- Superior digestibility: Whey has a perfect PDCAAS score of 1.0, meaning your body can use 100% of the protein. Most plant proteins score lower (pea protein, for example, is around 0.8–0.9).
- Versatility: Whey blends smoothly into shakes, smoothies, oatmeal, or baked goods and can be consumed any time of day for an easy protein boost.
Choosing the best whey protein
The takeaway
Whey protein isn’t just a gym-goer’s staple. It’s a well-researched, versatile nutrient that supports muscle health, blood sugar balance, heart health, and appetite regulation.*
Adding a serving of whey protein isolate to your daily routine is an easy way to make sure you’re hitting your protein needs, whether that’s with a post-workout smoothie, a breakfast boost, or a satisfying afternoon snack.
