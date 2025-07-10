Advertisement
I Never Wake Up Hungry, But This Coffee Hack Sets My Day Up For Success
I love breakfast food for pretty much every meal besides breakfast. That’s because I’ve never been a morning eater. I’m just not hungry, and I like to honor my hunger cues. Instead, my first bite of the day is typically a decent-sized snack late morning.
Since I don’t eat a true breakfast, I knew I was missing out on a good opportunity to get protein in my diet. I was already struggling to hit sufficient amounts of this macronutrient anyway, so I figured a good compromise was to add my favorite protein powder to my coffee.
This protein coffee truly tastes like a vanilla latte
The idea hit me when I realized that you can add protein powder to just about anything. I was loving mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in smoothies, but smoothies aren’t a daily menu item for me.
I still didn’t want to miss out on the benefits of starting my day with at least 25 grams of high-quality protein, which is what this powder provides. Plus, this is the smoothest and creamiest protein powder I’ve ever had (and I went through countless chalky and artificial-tasting ones over the years).
Coffee is one thing I commit to 100% on a daily basis. So I tried it out.
How I make my coffee
To make this drink, I brew about 8 ounces of coffee (using these beans), add one serving of vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+, and one serving of creatine with taurine+, and use a handheld frother to mix everything thoroughly.
The final product tastes like a vanilla latte. And no, this vanilla does not taste fake or chalky. grass-fed whey protein isolate+ uses organic vanilla extract, giving the drink a rich and pure flavor.
The hint of cinnamon (from organic cinnamon bark) always adds the perfect amount of coziness.
I’ve been making my coffee this way for over a year now, and it’s absolutely something I look forward to every morning.
I feel more energized & productive during the day
I also think that getting more protein consistently in the morning is giving me a lot more energy than coffee alone to start my day off right.*
One morning when I was logging this drink into my Oura app, I read a note that reinforced my belief. The app flagged that adding protein to coffee was a great way to support alertness and that creatine is a well-studied ingredient for both mental health and muscular health.*
While I knew the benefits of getting more protein and taking a creatine supplement, it was encouraging seeing the wearable that tracks all my health data agree.
The takeaway
Whether you’re in a similar boat to me and never wake up hungry, or you’re looking for that vanilla latte taste in a coffee without the heaps of added sugar, then this simple coffee hack is for you. You just need to use the right protein powder.*