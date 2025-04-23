Advertisement
This Is Why You Should Supercharge Your Coffee With Creatine
When you think of creatine supplements, you may picture a bulky man scooping a powder into a shaker cup and gulping it down before hitting the weights. But creatine is no longer confined to the weight rooms of elite athletes. People are now realizing that this supplement can benefit almost everyone—helping them get the most out of whatever their fitness routine looks like.*
And to do that, many folks are adding it to their morning coffee. And we think that's a great idea.
Creatine & coffee make the perfect energizing combo*
Both creatine and coffee have energizing effects in their own way.
Creatine is stored in the body (primarily in muscles but also in the brain) as phosphocreatine and helps produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate1 (ATP).* It's this quality that makes it such an effective performance-enhancing aid2 (i.e., muscles have more energy to tap into besides glucose for demanding tasks).*
New research even shows that a large creatine dose can also perk up a sluggish brain by helping you think sharper after a poor night's sleep.*
Coffee on the other hand is energizing thanks to its caffeine content. Caffeine blocks adenosine receptors3 in the brain, which blocks you from feeling drowsy. This, in turn, spurs the release of dopamine and norepinephrine, increasing your energy levels, mood, and focus.
Caffeine does not impair creatine's benefits
Both creatine and caffeine are two of the most studied and effective ways to enhance exercise performance (think lifting heavier or running faster). However, there seems to be a belief that caffeine cancels out creatine's exercise benefits. Research shows that's not the case.
There was one study published in 19854 in which researchers concluded caffeine counteracts creatine supplementation. However, it was only a six-day study that only included nine men. While flawed, this study was something people could point to as a cautionary tale of combining these two ingredients.
Much more recent research indicates no difference in exercise performance5 between caffeine, creatine, and the two combined. A 2015 review found no actual interaction between6 the two ingredients (in how they are absorbed, distributed, and metabolized) in the body.
The verdict? If you take a recommended daily dose of creatine (5 to 10 grams) and keep your coffee intake reasonable (around three to five cups a day or less), you'll be able to reap the benefits of both.*
The ultimate creatine coffee+ recipe
When mixing creatine and coffee, you first want to make sure your creatine supplement is stable at high temperatures. If not, the powder will be less effective.
Each serving provides the ideal 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate in addition to 2 grams of taurine (for further energy, cognition, and longevity benefits).*
Best of all, it goes great in coffee—in fact, it's how many customers prefer to take it.
My creatine with taurine+ morning routine
Creatine is a supplement that needs to be taken daily to unlock its full benefits and keep your body's creatine stores saturated at all times. And if coffee is a morning ritual for you, it's a great way to remember and to actually take this supplement. And it won't interfere with the beloved taste and texture of the brew.
Ingredients
Makes 1 serving
- 12 ounces of brewed coffee
- 1 scoop creatine with taurine+
- 1 tablespoon of half-and-half or ¼ cup milk of choice (optional)
The takeaway
Adding creatine to your coffee is an easy way to remember to take this supplement every day. It even makes a great pre-workout for the gym (there are no fillers or artificial ingredients).