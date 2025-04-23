Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Is Why You Should Supercharge Your Coffee With Creatine 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
April 23, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by mbg creative
April 23, 2025

When you think of creatine supplements, you may picture a bulky man scooping a powder into a shaker cup and gulping it down before hitting the weights. But creatine is no longer confined to the weight rooms of elite athletes. People are now realizing that this supplement can benefit almost everyone—helping them get the most out of whatever their fitness routine looks like.* 

And to do that, many folks are adding it to their morning coffee. And we think that's a great idea. 

Creatine & coffee make the perfect energizing combo*

Both creatine and coffee have energizing effects in their own way. 

Creatine is stored in the body (primarily in muscles but also in the brain) as phosphocreatine and helps produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate1 (ATP).* It's this quality that makes it such an effective performance-enhancing aid2 (i.e., muscles have more energy to tap into besides glucose for demanding tasks).* 

New research even shows that a large creatine dose can also perk up a sluggish brain by helping you think sharper after a poor night's sleep.* 

Coffee on the other hand is energizing thanks to its caffeine content. Caffeine blocks adenosine receptors3 in the brain, which blocks you from feeling drowsy. This, in turn, spurs the release of dopamine and norepinephrine, increasing your energy levels, mood, and focus.

Caffeine does not impair creatine's benefits

Both creatine and caffeine are two of the most studied and effective ways to enhance exercise performance (think lifting heavier or running faster). However, there seems to be a belief that caffeine cancels out creatine's exercise benefits. Research shows that's not the case.

There was one study published in 19854 in which researchers concluded caffeine counteracts creatine supplementation. However, it was only a six-day study that only included nine men. While flawed, this study was something people could point to as a cautionary tale of combining these two ingredients. 

Much more recent research indicates no difference in exercise performance5 between caffeine, creatine, and the two combined. A 2015 review found no actual interaction between6 the two ingredients (in how they are absorbed, distributed, and metabolized) in the body. 

The verdict? If you take a recommended daily dose of creatine (5 to 10 grams) and keep your coffee intake reasonable (around three to five cups a day or less), you'll be able to reap the benefits of both.*

The ultimate creatine coffee+ recipe

When mixing creatine and coffee, you first want to make sure your creatine supplement is stable at high temperatures. If not, the powder will be less effective. 

mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ readily disperses in hot (and cold) liquids. Each serving provides the ideal 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate in addition to 2 grams of taurine (for further energy, cognition, and longevity benefits).*

Best of all, it goes great in coffee—in fact, it's how many customers prefer to take creatine with taurine+.

My creatine with taurine+ morning routine

"Every morning I add a scoop to my coffee. There is no taste and best of all, no bloating after! I will be buying more." —Melissa G.

Creatine is a supplement that needs to be taken daily to unlock its full benefits and keep your body's creatine stores saturated at all times. And if coffee is a morning ritual for you, it's a great way to remember and to actually take this supplement. And it won't interfere with the beloved taste and texture of the brew.

Ingredients

Makes 1 serving

  • 12 ounces of brewed coffee (preferably clean coffee+, which is mold-free and high in polyphenols)†
  • 1 scoop creatine with taurine+
  • 1 tablespoon of half-and-half or ¼ cup milk of choice (optional)

The takeaway

Adding creatine to your coffee is an easy way to remember to take this supplement every day. It even makes a great pre-workout for the gym (there are no fillers or artificial ingredients). Learn more about creatine with taurine+ here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. †Not detected or below detectable limits. mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ undergoes comprehensive, third-party lab testing in the USA for hundreds of purity, potency, and sensory tests. Rigorously tested for caffeine, theobromine, polyphenols, heavy metals, yeast, mold, bacteria, mycotoxins, acrylamide, pesticides, solvents, acidity, and more—our premium, whole coffee beans exceed industry-leading quality standards for potency, purity, and taste experience.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.