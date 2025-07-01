Advertisement
I'm An RD & This Is The One Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending To People
Friends and family ask me for the lowdown on supplements all the time. Do I need to take vitamin D? Yes, most people would benefit from more vitamin D. Can magnesium help me sleep? It can, and here’s why.
And with (seemingly) everyone’s interest in eating more protein, I’ve received loads of questions centering around this macronutrient and whether adding a protein is worth it. My answer is: It can depend on what powder you choose.
The one I take daily and the one I always mention to those interested in protein powder is mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. Here’s why.
Quality
Some protein powders are downright sketchy. I’ve read concerning reports over the years of powders containing elevated levels of heavy metals and filler materials (like cellulose) to add bulk. Not to mention, many are packed with sugar alcohols, artificial flavors, and thickening agents, all of which are linked to gas and bloating.
Plus, many plant-based protein powders are lacking sufficient quantities of the amino acid leucine. Leucine is primarily found in animal proteins and it’s vital to get at least 2.5 grams of leucine per serving to stimulate muscle protein synthesis (which is a main reason many people want to take a protein powder).*
On the opposite end of the quality spectrum is grass-fed whey protein isolate+. This clean formula provides 25 grams of protein and is just made with 6 ingredients: whey protein isolate, organic vanilla extract, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit extract, organic cinnamon bark powder, and organic bamboo extract.
It’s third-party tested and provides 2.91 grams of leucine per serving to effectively trigger muscle protein synthesis.*
It’s a product I truly feel good about consuming on a daily basis.
Taste
High-quality protein powders can elevate a meal's flavor profile, sensory experience, and (of course) nutritional value. They shouldn’t be chalky or chunky.
As you can see, the ingredients of grass-fed whey protein isolate+ read like a bakery recipe instead of a chemistry equation, and you can taste the difference.
Whey protein isolate (a very concentrated source of the protein with little to no lactose) is known to dissolve easily in liquids—offering a milkshake-like consistency.
While yes I add this protein powder to bump up my protein intake (my goal is to get a minimum of 100 grams a day), I actually look forward to adding it to meals.
I primarily include in my breakfasts (overnight oats, yogurt bowls, smoothies, or this chia mousse). The notes of vanilla and cinnamon shine through the dish, and I feel good that my favorite sweet breakfasts contain enough protein to fill me up and fuel me through the morning.*
Metabolic benefits
Whey protein is one of the most studied types of protein out there. Decades of research show consuming this protein supports multiple measures of metabolic health1, including balancing sugar balance, supporting blood pressure levels, and managing cholesterol.
Plus, if you take whey alongside a strength training program, building muscle mass also increases your metabolism (especially as you age) and overall metabolic health for the long run.*
The takeaway
Everyone has different dietary and supplemental needs. For those who are looking for a high-quality (and delicious) protein powder, I always start by saying my go-to fave is grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
