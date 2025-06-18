Advertisement
Meet The Magnesium Powder Helping People Sleep Through The Night*
Magnesium powders have garnered a lot of press coverage in the last year or so, thanks to the viral sleepy girl mocktail on TikTok. And that's a good thing! Nearly 43% of U.S. adults aren't getting the magnesium they need through diet alone. Plus, research shows that supplementing with this mineral improves sleep quality, relaxes both your mind and tight muscles, and supports exercise performance.*
However, knowing which magnesium powder is high-quality and effective can feel overwhelming. That's where mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery comes in.
Your new nightly ritual
magnesium+ rest & recovery is a powdered supplement that combines readily absorbable magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder.
The addition of tart cherry makes this formula unique to other powders out there, and it's truly the perfect complement. The fruit supports sleep quality1, exercise, recovery, and muscle soreness, although in different ways than magnesium.*
For example, tart cherry powder is bursting with beneficial polyphenols that bolster the body's antioxidant defenses, calming oxidative stress and inflammatory pathways.*
These antioxidant benefits help accelerate muscle repair after exercise (reducing muscle soreness) and also promote a calm internal state that makes it easier for your brain and body to relax and fall asleep.*
magnesium+ rest & recovery's perfect blend of these two ingredients has quickly become a customer favorite for deep restorative sleep. Here's what folks are saying about adding this supplement to their routine.
So far, I love this!
"[I've] been drinking this every night for about 5 days. I am a runner and am recovering from a muscle pull and at times feel muscle tightness and wake up throughout the night, which I'm sure doesn't not help when muscles are trying to recover. Since taking this I feel more rested and even my muscles feel more relaxed. My sports [medicine] doctor mentioned magnesium and I found this online."*
—Caren G.
Honestly, love this product
"I tried to rest and recovery for a week before bed and noticed that I 'slept better,' then stopped for a few days. I had forgotten how bad I really slept. As a 48 year-old woman, my sleep was fitful and full of weird dreams. I can honestly say that I sleep all night long after taking rest and recovery. I wake up in the morning feeling rested."*
—Carmen W.
Use this regularly & you will experience better sleep*
"While I am usually a skeptic about things that promise better sleep, after 3 consecutive nights of taking this as directed, I definitely noticed that I was sleeping deeper and falling asleep quicker.
"I was as surprised as anyone that this could actually help a not so great sleeper such as myself. I think routine use is important but I feel that I was rewarded for my diligence with better sleep."*
—Naomi S.
Sleeping soundly
"Since taking magnesium+ rest & recovery my sleep has been sound. I no longer awaken throughout the night. It's been a game-changer for me!"*
—Kitty D.
Best sleep in years!
"Really loving this product! Highly recommend. Changed my life especially my sleeping issues."*
—Alisha L.H.
Great for a peaceful night
"This product really helped me sleep all night long. Great taste and easy to mix!"*
—Debra Z.
The takeaway
Feeling rested, renewed, and ready to take on the next day is possible with the right (science-backed) help. And mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery checks all the boxes to help you do just that.