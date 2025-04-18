Consuming enough vitamin D from food alone is absurdly difficult. Very few foods have any—much less high amounts of—vitamin D (and even those are negligible), which is why 93% of U.S. adults2 aren't even consuming 400 I.U. of D daily from food alone. We're left with two sources to get the D we need: the sun and supplementation. So which one is the better option? Researchers came to a clear answer.