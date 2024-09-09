This Is The Best Way To Raise Stubbornly Low Vitamin D Levels 

"These are great quality supplements, and I'm so happy I found this company. I was looking for a vitamin D supplement that did not use sunflower oil as the carrier oil; as many brands these days use. I was happy to see that not only does this company use olive oil; but, hemp and flaxseed oil are also used! These vitamins are also stored in an amber glass jar which is better for the environment and superior to plastic materials! I'm excited to take this supplement every day!"*