Integrative Health

This Is The Best Way To Raise Stubbornly Low Vitamin D Levels 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
September 09, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Portrait of a Young Woman Standing in The Sunshine
Image by David Prado / Stocksy
September 09, 2024

Vitamin D is a tricky nutrient to get enough of. So much so that at any given time, about 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D (have blood levels less than 20 ng/mL), and 41%1 have insufficient vitamin D levels (less than 30 ng/mL). 

So what's the solution? Sunshine alone isn't enough (or the safest way) to reach and maintain optimal levels, and there are limited dietary sources of the vitamin as well. That's why a vitamin D supplement can be especially helpful. 

Meet vitamin D3 potency+  

And mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ was specifically formulated to be effective at raising stubbornly low vitamin D levels.* Each gelcap offers 5,000 IU of the optimal vitamin D3 (better than D2 supplements) sustainably sourced from organic algae

This 5,000 IU dose is beneficial in bumping your vitamin D levels to the optimal range—generally considered to be 50 nb/mL or more.

Research2 shows supplementing with 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 raises the average adult's serum D level by approximately 10 ng/ml, which means it takes 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 a day to raise your level to that goal of 50 ng/ml.*

(If you want to know where your vitamin D levels are at now, here are our favorite at-home tests and tips for talking to your doctor about testing). 

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and is best absorbed in the presence of fat, which is why each capsule also contains a trio of oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive). 

Over the years, vitamin D3 potency+ has helped so many people move the needle on their vitamin D status. Here's what they have to say. 

My Northeast climate needs this

"Between living in the northeast and all the sunscreen I use, I know that I am not getting enough vitamin D. This is just so easy to take. I have it in my 'coffee bin', along with my other mbg supplements, so I remember to take it after I eat breakfast!"*

—Jennifer D. (customer of vitamin D3 potency+ for 1+ year)

Trusted product

"Several years ago, I discovered that my vitamin D levels were dangerously low. I was put on a prescription dose of vitamin D until I was able to raise my levels. Immediately after finishing the prescription, I researched OTC vitamin D and discovered [this] product. I have been taking it religiously for years and my levels still remain good. Love all of your products!"*

—Stacie L. (customer of vitamin D3 potency+ for 1+ year)

Changed my life

"Never dreamed of being vitamin D deficient. I’m active and spend a lot of time outside. After my last annual physical, my doctor recommended mindbodygreen. He takes the supplement as well. After 1 month, my body felt terrific! I never knew D3 had such an impact on all bodily functions. Highly recommend!"*

—Greg S. (customer of vitamin D3 potency+ for 1-3 months)

Finally found a great vitamin D 

"These are great quality supplements, and I'm so happy I found this company. I was looking for a vitamin D supplement that did not use sunflower oil as the carrier oil; as many brands these days use. I was happy to see that not only does this company use olive oil; but, hemp and flaxseed oil are also used! These vitamins are also stored in an amber glass jar which is better for the environment and superior to plastic materials! I'm excited to take this supplement every day!"*

—J'avail H (customer of vitamin D3 potency+ for 1+ year)

You don't have to be vitamin D deficient

"I'm in my early 60s and a few years ago after a checkup and blood work, I was found to be deficient in vitamin D. I started taking vitamin D3 potency+ and haven't looked back. Each following checkup shows I am in the optimal range."*

—Alan B

My vitamin D Levels are perfect

"I love when my blood work comes back and my vitamin D levels are great!"* 

—Joanne O. (customer of vitamin D3 potency+ for 6-9 months) 

It really worked

"This boosted by levels from 27 to 50. Amazing!"*

—Chris T.

The takeaway

Achieving and maintaining optimal levels of vitamin D are possible with the help of a high-quality supplement like vitamin D3 potency+. Just remember that for even the best vitamin D supplement to work, you still need to take it daily.

