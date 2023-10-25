Advertisement
New Research Finds Recommended Dose Of Vitamin D Might Not Be Enough
Of all the vitamins and minerals out there, vitamin D3 is a stand out when it comes to our overall health and longevity.* The bad news is, a lot of people are deficient in it. And the worse news? According to new research presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2023, not all the supplements available today will be efficacious enough to achieve sufficiency.
Here's what they found, plus what to do about it.
Studying how much vitamin D we really need
Getting enough vitamin D is no laughing matter, with vitamin D deficiency linked to suboptimal heart1, bone, and immune health2. And given that nearly 30% of the population are vitamin D deficient3, (and more than 41% are insufficient4) many experts recommend a vitamin D supplement to round out a balanced diet.
But two new studies revealed that the current dosing recommendations aren't actually helping individuals achieve optimal vitamin D levels. This seems to be an especially important factor when it comes to investigating vitamin D supplementation and improving cardiovascular health outcomes.
The study authors write, reaching vitamin D sufficiency typically takes people consuming much more than 600 to 800 IUs, which is the current U.S. Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).
As lead study author Heidi May, Ph.D. explains in a news release, "Our findings here show that just giving individuals some vitamin D does not help them achieve optimal levels. If researchers are going to further look at vitamin D dosing as a possible way to improve heart health, patients need to be given the right doses to reach those ideal levels."
What to do about it
So, how much do we really need? First, we need to know how healthy vitamin D levels show up in blood tests. While 30 ng/ml is the cutoff for vitamin D sufficiency, experts say 50 ng/ml is a good goal for optimal health. Research5 shows supplementing with 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 raises the average adult's serum D level by approximately 10 ng/ml, which means it takes 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (for adults of a normal weight, those with overweight will need more) per day to raise your level to that goal of 50 ng/ml.*
You'll also want to consider the bioavailability of your vitamin D supplement. Research shows vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is significantly more (up to 87% more6, to be exact) effective at raising and maintaining vitamin D levels in the body than vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol).*
Even then, individual results can always vary, so your best bet is always to be proactive with talking to your doctor, getting your levels tested, and keeping track of how you're feeling as your levels go up.
Here's a roundup our favorite vitamin D supplements to help you find the right option for you.
The takeaway
Vitamin D is a nutrient we definitely do not want to miss, and as the days are getting shorter and darker here in the Northern Hemisphere, it's essential to stay on top of keeping your levels where you want them. And according to this research, if you've been reaching for a 600 IU supplement, you might want a fair bit more than that.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
