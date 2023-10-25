So, how much do we really need? First, we need to know how healthy vitamin D levels show up in blood tests. While 30 ng/ml is the cutoff for vitamin D sufficiency, experts say 50 ng/ml is a good goal for optimal health. Research5 shows supplementing with 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 raises the average adult's serum D level by approximately 10 ng/ml, which means it takes 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (for adults of a normal weight, those with overweight will need more) per day to raise your level to that goal of 50 ng/ml.*