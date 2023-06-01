The end result is that a whopping 41% of U.S. adults2 are estimated to be clinically insufficient in vitamin D [i.e., serum 25(OH)D levels greater than 20 ng/ml but less than 30 ng/ml], while another 29% are deficient in the essential vitamin (i.e., 20 ng/ml or lower)—and even those levels aren't optimal for reaping the full health benefits vitamin D has to offer.

"[30 ng/ml] is the bare minimum level to avoid issues known to occur with vitamin D deficiency, including suboptimal bone and thyroid health," explains board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D., who specializes in hormones (including vitamin D) in her clinical practice. "Higher levels of serum 25(OH)D [the biomarker for vitamin D status] have consistently been associated with healthy mood, optimal immune function, and more."*

It's for this reason that Henderson (and many other leading functional medicine experts) aim for a vitamin D status of at least 50 ng/ml to promote whole-body health and longevity—but doing so is no easy feat.*