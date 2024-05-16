Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Consider Yourself A Foodie? This Whey Protein Powder Is For You

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 16, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Grass Fed Whey Protein smootie bowl with strawberry
Image by Abby Maker
May 16, 2024

Protein powders don’t always have the best reputation when it comes to taste. So much so that words like chalky, artificial, sugary, and gritty, are often the most associated with these supplements. And you either end up avoiding these (should-be beneficial and convenient protein sources) or having to get overly creative in the kitchen to mask their flavor altogether. 

But you don’t have to live like that. High-quality protein powders can elevate a meal’s flavor profile, sensory experience, and (of course) nutritional value. And mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is the best powder to go with if you actually love food. 

What makes it taste so good?

There are two key reasons why our grass-fed whey protein isolate+ would win any blind taste test. 

  1. Clean ingredients (that rival those of a baked good): The Supplement Facts of most protein powders resemble a chemistry textbook (including things like carrageenan, Red 40, acesulfame potassium, and sodium benzoate), whereas grass-fed whey protein isolate+ label reads like a recipe from a bakery (hello organic vanilla extract—or organic cocoa—pink Himalayan salt, and cinnamon bark powder). 
  2. A creamy consistency: Whey protein isolate easily dissolves in liquids and offers a smooth, milkshake-like consistency. Plant-based protein powders aren’t typically as palatable. They often taste earthy, grassy, or bitter, and don’t always mix as easily in liquids—resulting in a thick, grainy product. (Oh, and if they do mix well, they’re probably laden with solvents). 

Overall, this is an ingredient that deserves to take center stage in recipes. It adds so much depth to breakfasts and snacks as well as a hefty dose of 25 grams of protein per serving (which is perfect for sweet, carb-heavy dishes that lack this macronutrient). Eating enough protein at meals and snacks is essential to feeling full and satisfied, balancing blood sugar, circumventing late-night cravings, and building muscle.*  

Our favorite grass-fed whey protein isolate recipes+

We rounded up our five favorite high-protein recipes that feature grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to truly enhance the flavor of the dish.

1.

Protein-packed ice cream cookies 

These ice cream cookies are made with yogurt, vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+, and chocolate. With up to 41 grams of protein per serving (yes, really!) and no refined sugars (with the right ingredients), these "ice cream cookies" will surely become a freezer staple. Although they may seem irresistible, the protein will satisfy your hunger and desire for something sweet.  

Get the recipe

2.

Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats

These are Huma Chaudhry, R.D. LDN’s go-to overnight oats. Oats alone (even when soaked or cooked in milk) don’t offer a lot of protein. So she uses the chocolate grass-fed whey protein isolate+ for an extra protein boost (in addition to some yogurt). And with the supplement’s stellar ingredient list, you don't have to add cocoa powder or cinnamon separately. The secret though is to use a dash of instant coffee, and you’ll have a mocha-like concoction ready in the morning. 

Get the recipe

3.

Vanilla Raspberry Chia Pudding

mindbodygreen’s executive editor Hannah Margaret Allen can’t get enough of this sweet breakfast. Chia seeds are full of fiber and healthy fats, kefir lends a punch of probiotics, and the vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ comes in strong with protein. Overall this simple recipe packs nearly 40 grams of protein and a whopping 22 grams of fiber. It will surely keep you fueled through the morning.  

Get the recipe

4.

Cardamom Mocha Protein Shake

Author and avid recreational runner Emma Loewe’s favorite way to use vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is in her recovery shake. She appreciates the optimal leucine content (a vital branched-chain amino acid) to support muscle protein synthesis.* The eclectic combo of yogurt, coffee, protein powder, and cardamom blend seamlessly in this filling and energizing smoothie (sans sugar crash). 

Get the recipe 

5.

Peanut butter cup protein balls

Registered dietitian and weight loss coach Lauren Hubert, M.SR.D. 's favorite snack recipe using protein powder tastes pretty much like a peanut butter cup. The difference is, this bite-sized treat is a nourishing snack that will keep you full.

Get the recipe

The takeaway

Whey protein powders are one of the most studied supplements available. They support metabolic health (like blood sugar and cholesterol), promote satiety, and help build muscle.* But you can only reap these benefits if you take the supplement. And the best way to ensure you take it is to enjoy the taste of it. 

Ditch any protein powder that doesn’t please your palate and choose a high-quality one with clean ingredients (like mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+) to take your meals and snacks to the next level.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits
Integrative Health

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits

Julia Guerra

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections
Women's Health

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections

Taneia Surles, MPH

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew
Integrative Health

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew

AmiCietta Duche Clarke

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 17%
Integrative Health

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 17%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows That Time-Restricted Eating Can Help You Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

Research Shows That Time-Restricted Eating Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

+50,000 People Swear By This $18 Pillow To Relieve Neck Tension & Support Better Posture
Integrative Health

+50,000 People Swear By This $18 Pillow To Relieve Neck Tension & Support Better Posture

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Jason Wachob

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss
Integrative Health

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss

Hannah Frye

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits
Integrative Health

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits

Julia Guerra

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections
Women's Health

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections

Taneia Surles, MPH

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew
Integrative Health

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew

AmiCietta Duche Clarke

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 17%
Integrative Health

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 17%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows That Time-Restricted Eating Can Help You Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

Research Shows That Time-Restricted Eating Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

+50,000 People Swear By This $18 Pillow To Relieve Neck Tension & Support Better Posture
Integrative Health

+50,000 People Swear By This $18 Pillow To Relieve Neck Tension & Support Better Posture

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Jason Wachob

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss
Integrative Health

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.