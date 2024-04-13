Advertisement
These Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bites Are Sweet, Salty & Satisfying
Registered dietitian and weight loss coach Lauren Hubert, M.S., R.D. knows a thing or two about how to make nutritious foods downright craveable. She’s helped over 5,000 women transform their body composition (we're talking about fat loss and muscle gain) over the last several years by prioritizing their protein intake without sacrificing enjoyment.
And her new recipe for peanut butter cup protein balls totally strikes that balance. It combines everyone’s favorite combo—chocolate and peanut butter—along with oats and a unique protein powder for the perfect snack or dessert.
Hubert’s peanut butter cup protein balls
Ingredients:
Makes 2-3 servings
- 2 cups quick oats
- 2 scoops (1 serving) of whey protein (like mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+, vanilla)
- 1/4 cup powdered peanut butter or 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (get it to desired thickness)
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (you can always add more if you like chocolate like me!)
Method
- Mix the oats, protein powder, and peanut butter in a bowl.
- Add in almond milk until you reach your desired consistency (it shouldn’t be runny)
- Fold in the chocolate chips slowly.
- Roll into mini little balls (depending on how big or small you want)
Tips from Hubert
The notable health benefits
Most chocolatey, peanut butter snacks are laden with sugar and aren’t paired with protein—meaning they likely won’t fill you up so you’ll keep reaching for more. This recipe keeps the nutty, richness of these ingredients while adding a decent dose of high-quality protein.
The grass-fed whey protein isolate+ offers 25 grams of bioavailable whey protein in each serving. So if you split this recipe into two or three portions, that’s still about 19 -28 grams (if you use certain peanut butter powders like Hubert recommends) or 11-17 grams if you use traditional peanut butter (which is what I did).
Considering most people should be aiming for a minimum of 100 grams of protein a day (many people need more than that), an extra bit of protein here and there throughout the day can really add up.
As Hubert usually shares with her clients, getting enough protein throughout the day is one of the best ways to support fat loss and curb cravings. Higher-protein diets in general are linked to having a more beneficial body composition, an easier time managing weight, and more balanced blood sugar.*
Protein is also stellar at revving up metabolism—as the body spends more energy (calories) to digest it than it takes to break down fats or carbs.*
What makes this treat taste so good?
Peanut butter and chocolate are a mouthwatering duo on their own. But if you use mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ the vanilla (from organic vanilla extract) and the hint of cinnamon truly enhances the flavor.
Most protein powders (especially the vegan ones) are loaded with artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, or stevia, which leaves an odd taste in your mouth.
As for the chocolate, Hubert notes you can add as much or as little chocolate as you like. For me, I’m tempted to up the chocolate component of this by dipping a side of each ball into melted chocolate.
The takeaway
Chocolate and peanut butter are two things many folks think they have to give up while trying to lose weight—but Hubert clearly shows in this recipe how you can make these two ingredients work for you. Not only are they quick to whip up (and store nicely), but they satisfy your sweet tooth and your hunger hormones. *
