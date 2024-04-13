Skip to Content
Recipes

These Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bites Are Sweet, Salty & Satisfying

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
April 13, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Protein energy ball bites with oats and chocolate chips
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Registered dietitian and weight loss coach Lauren Hubert, M.S., R.D. knows a thing or two about how to make nutritious foods downright craveable. She’s helped over 5,000 women transform their body composition (we're talking about fat loss and muscle gain) over the last several years by prioritizing their protein intake without sacrificing enjoyment.

And her new recipe for peanut butter cup protein balls totally strikes that balance. It combines everyone’s favorite combo—chocolate and peanut butter—along with oats and a unique protein powder for the perfect snack or dessert.  

Hubert’s peanut butter cup protein balls

Ingredients:

Makes 2-3 servings

  • 2 cups quick oats
  • 2 scoops (1 serving) of whey protein (like mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+, vanilla)
  • 1/4 cup powdered peanut butter or 2 tablespoons peanut butter 
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (get it to desired thickness)
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (you can always add more if you like chocolate like me!)

Method

  1. Mix the oats, protein powder, and peanut butter in a bowl. 
  2. Add in almond milk until you reach your desired consistency (it shouldn’t be runny)
  3. Fold in the chocolate chips slowly. 
  4. Roll into mini little balls (depending on how big or small you want)

Tips from Hubert

“I personally like making around 16-18 balls from this recipe. Store in the fridge and eat them as you go [through the week] for a healthy high-protein, fiber-friendly carb to pair with whatever you're eating at breakfast to round out a meal, or a balanced snack mid-day.”

The notable health benefits

Most chocolatey, peanut butter snacks are laden with sugar and aren’t paired with protein—meaning they likely won’t fill you up so you’ll keep reaching for more. This recipe keeps the nutty, richness of these ingredients while adding a decent dose of high-quality protein. 

The grass-fed whey protein isolate+ offers 25 grams of bioavailable whey protein in each serving. So if you split this recipe into two or three portions, that’s still about 19 -28 grams (if you use certain peanut butter powders like Hubert recommends) or 11-17 grams if you use traditional peanut butter (which is what I did). 

Considering most people should be aiming for a minimum of 100 grams of protein a day (many people need more than that), an extra bit of protein here and there throughout the day can really add up.

As Hubert usually shares with her clients, getting enough protein throughout the day is one of the best ways to support fat loss and curb cravings. Higher-protein diets in general are linked to having a more beneficial body composition, an easier time managing weight, and more balanced blood sugar.*  

Protein is also stellar at revving up metabolism—as the body spends more energy (calories) to digest it than it takes to break down fats or carbs.*

What makes this treat taste so good?

Peanut butter and chocolate are a mouthwatering duo on their own. But if you use mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ the vanilla (from organic vanilla extract) and the hint of cinnamon truly enhances the flavor. 

Most protein powders (especially the vegan ones) are loaded with artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, or stevia, which leaves an odd taste in your mouth. 

As for the chocolate, Hubert notes you can add as much or as little chocolate as you like. For me, I’m tempted to up the chocolate component of this by dipping a side of each ball into melted chocolate. 

The takeaway

Chocolate and peanut butter are two things many folks think they have to give up while trying to lose weight—but Hubert clearly shows in this recipe how you can make these two ingredients work for you. Not only are they quick to whip up (and store nicely), but they satisfy your sweet tooth and your hunger hormones. *

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

