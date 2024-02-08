Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Eating Protein Can Help Kick Your Metabolism Into High Gear

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 08, 2024
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Egg Omelette With a Side Salad
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy
February 08, 2024

Metabolism is most often thought of for its role in weight regulation and a balance (or imbalance) of energy in versus energy expended. But the math is not quite that simple. 

For example, a calorie doesn’t always equal a calorie. What we often forget is that the body spends energy digesting and breaking down what we eat—and some foods require more effort than others. So if you’re trying to amp up your metabolism or improve your metabolic health, you want to choose foods with this higher thermic effect. You’re going to want to eat more protein.  

Protein has a high thermic effect 

The body spends significantly more energy digesting, absorbing, and metabolizing protein after a meal compared to carbs or fats. This process, known as thermogenesis1, increases your metabolic rate and contributes to your daily calorie burn—desirable attributes for weight maintenance or even fat loss2.

Protein has a 20-30% thermic effect3. So what exactly does this mean? Dietitian and renowned fitness coach Holly Baxter previously told mindbodygreen that, “If you eat 100 calories from protein, you'll be left with 70 [usable] calories, because of its thermic effect. Whereas dietary fat has a thermic effect of about 0—so 100 calories from fat equals 100 calories.” 

So even if you eat the same amount of calories in a given day, substituting fat for protein can help your metabolism and fat loss. 

Eating more protein also improves metabolic health

While protein directly influences metabolism, it also improves markers of metabolic health—specifically blood sugar and muscle mass. 

  1. Protein slows digestion4, and therefore the release of sugar from carbohydrates into your bloodstream. This creates a more balanced rise and fall in blood sugar after a carbohydrate-containing meal 
  2. Dietary protein provides the body with the amino acids needed to build muscles. Building muscle mass is so important for metabolic health as muscle burns more calories at rest5 than fat (supporting a healthy weight), and improving blood sugar control6.

To really stimulate muscle protein synthesis, researchers recommend aiming 7for about .73 to up to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight daily. 

What type of protein should you eat?

Proteins are found in a variety of foods—everything from dairy products to meat, seafood, whole grains, and tofu. 

When it comes down to protein quality, animal proteins do reign king. “[They] have a superior amino acid ratio,” notes Baxter. “And they have a combination of those individual amino acids, specifically leucine, that is critical for muscle growth.”

This also includes whey protein powders—which are some of the most researched supplements out there. Decades of data8 show that consuming whey protein regularly supports blood sugar and muscle protein synthesis.* 

mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ provides 25 grams of bioavailable whey protein (no casein) to help you hit your daily protein goals and support your metabolic health.* The whey protein isolate in our supplement contains more protein and less fat per serving than powders using whey protein concentrate, making it a smart (and convenient) addition to your routine.

Baxter also emphasizes that plant-based amino acids just don’t contain the same amino acid diversity or the same percentage of amino acids as animal products. Not to say foods like tofu, legumes, lentils, nuts, and seeds, aren’t healthy choices, they’re not as efficient of protein source compared to animal-based foods, and meeting your daily protein goals may just take a bit more planning. 

The takeaway

If you’re looking to improve the efficiency of your metabolism and markers of metabolic health, following a higher-protein diet is the way to go. This macronutrient revs up thermogenesis while supporting healthy blood sugar levels and muscle mass. Animal proteins (including whey protein supplements) the most high-quality, bioavailable options there are. But at the end of the day—the best protein is one that works for you (plant or animal) that you enjoy eating.  

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Popular Stories

