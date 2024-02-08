If you’re looking to improve the efficiency of your metabolism and markers of metabolic health, following a higher-protein diet is the way to go. This macronutrient revs up thermogenesis while supporting healthy blood sugar levels and muscle mass. Animal proteins (including whey protein supplements) the most high-quality, bioavailable options there are. But at the end of the day—the best protein is one that works for you (plant or animal) that you enjoy eating.