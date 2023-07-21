Leptin is an adipokine hormone produced by fat (adipose) cells. As a neuroendocrine hormone, one of its jobs is to communicate with the brain to maintain balanced fat stores. If there's enough energy stored in fat, leptin messages the brain that the body doesn't need to consume as many additional calories (energy). Ideally, the feedback response of the brain should cue a feeling of fullness.

According to registered dietitian Erin Skinner, M.S., R.D., LDN, IFNCP, simply increasing leptin levels should not be the goal when trying to maintain a healthy body composition. "The energy deficit caused by eating less and/or exercising more [paradoxically] lowers leptin, which increases appetite," Skinner explains. (One of the many reasons maintaining weight loss is challenging.) Instead, people who struggle with maintaining a healthy weight should focus on a diet that improves leptin sensitivity.

Most of us have heard of the term "insulin sensitivity" when it comes to achieving blood sugar balance, aka glycemic control, throughout our days and life. But fewer of us are thinking about optimizing our leptin sensitivity. "Leptin homeostasis is an active area of research, and guess what's a critical factor? Nutrition for the win! Healthful dietary patterns can help us regain leptin sensitivity1 ," Ferira shares.

Ferira adds more nuance: "Also, let's not forget that leptin is not just a 'hunger' hormone. You can't silo it like that. Adipokines are dynamic hormones with diverse roles in the body. Leptin is pro-oxidative and pro-inflammatory, so a drop in leptin levels is useful in many regards. It's thought that balancing leptin and another adipokine known as adiponectin is important for cardiometabolic health."