Recipes

The Ultimate Easy Breakfast I Swear By For Staying Full For 5 Hours 

Hannah Margaret Allen
Author:
Hannah Margaret Allen
February 20, 2024
Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
healthy fruit oatmeal bowl with bananas and blue berries
Image by Mariela Naplatanova / Stocksy
February 20, 2024

I’ve been on a savory breakfast kick for some years now, usually starting my day off with eggs. As the executive editor at mindbodygreen, I've heard many nutrition experts tout savory breakfasts for increased satiety1 and blood sugar balance. But sometimes, you need to switch things up.

Upon testing our new grass-fed whey protein isolate+, my savory era has come to a close. Introducing: the ultimate sweet breakfast that doesn’t make me feel instantly hungry.

Protein-packed vanilla raspberry chia pudding

Ingredients:

Makes 1 serving

Method:

  1. Combine chia seeds, kefir, and water in a jar.
  2. Add ¼ cup to ½ frozen raspberries and stir or shake to combine. (You could use another frozen fruit that you prefer or opt for fresh fruit.) Store in the fridge.
  3. When ready to serve, pour the contents into a bowl. Add the fiber, creatine, and vanilla whey and carefully combine. Top with yogurt and enjoy.

How to batch prep:

Twice a week, I prep several days of this recipe because I genuinely cannot get enough of it. I'll combine the chia seeds, water, kefir, and berries in 3 or 4 jars so they're ready to go.

The health benefits of this sweet breakfast

I work out in the mornings and need a breakfast that can help my body recover while fueling my muscle growth. And in the dead of winter, I’m not fond of chugging a smoothie. I need a vehicle, however, to get my protein, creatine, and fiber in each morning—which is how I landed on this new go-to recipe brimming with benefits. 

I know what you’re thinking: Haven't we moved past the chia seed pudding trend? No, friend, we haven’t. Chia seeds are powerful little things. They support everything from cardiovascular health2 to bone health3 to digestive regularity4—the list goes on! From there, the Greek yogurt and kefir lend a punch of probiotics. The kefir also provides liquid for the thirsty chia seeds, and the yogurt adds a nice creaminess.

Best of all, this recipe is packed with protein (not just from protein powder, but also from chia, kefir, and Greek yogurt). I’m trying to get at least 100 grams of protein each day, which is easy when I start with this meal. It delivers nearly 40 grams of protein to kickstart my day.

Case in point: Here I am writing this article at 12:30 p.m. and still feeling fueled after my breakfast at 8 a.m.

This breakfast also contains a whopping 22.7 grams of gut-healthy fiber (reminder: you should be getting 21 to 38 grams of fiber daily). Note: if you don't currently get a lot of fiber in your diet, you'll want to ease into things and gradually introduce the fiber+ supplement.

What makes it so good?

This recipe tastes like a total treat. Every morning, I relish it. Without question, our vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is what makes this a heavenly experience.

grass-fed whey protein isolate+

25 grams of clean protein to support lean muscle mass*

It forms a light and fluffy texture when combined with yogurt, and the sweetness is just spot-on. The vanilla shines through beautifully and there’s no weird aftertaste.

Not to mention, it contains the proper amino acid profile to spur muscle growth. Reminder: If your protein doesn't have 2.5+ grams of leucine, it's not effectively triggering muscle protein synthesis. The only other whey protein powder I've tried and actually liked (everything else was chalky or tasted just a bit off) didn’t have the 2.5 grams that you'll find in each serving of our whey.

My husband couldn’t get enough when I made this breakfast for us the other morning and kept saying, “Wow, this is really good.” And it is. 

Don't take my word for it. Read what other people are saying about the new launch here.

The takeaway

After a stint as a savory breakfast person, I've gone back to the sweet side now that I've found a recipe that packs nearly 40 grams of protein and over 20 grams of fiber—and somehow still manages to taste like a straight-up dessert.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

