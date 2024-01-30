Aiming to pack at least 6-8 grams of fiber into your breakfast can help give you a head start on your daily fiber needs (25+ grams). This fiber can come from an array of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and other plant sources. There are benefits of mixing up your fiber sources to ensure you're feeding your gut with an array of beneficial compounds. So as tempting as it is to eat the same thing for breakfast every day, aim to try something new every once in a while. Think: a smoothie bowl one morning and a savory bowl of oats the next.