Flax has been cultivated for thousands of years and, historically, has had multiple uses.

Its flowers can add color to bouquets, its fibers have long been used to make linen clothing, and its seeds can be ground into a nutritious powder. (Though it’s technically possible to eat flaxseeds in their whole form, it’s not the best idea. They’re considered nearly impossible to digest.)

Ounce for ounce, flaxseeds are fairly expensive, especially when you compare them to other seeds—but since a serving is just one tablespoon, a bag is likely to last you a while.

And while you probably wouldn’t want to eat ground flaxseed all by itself, it’s great for adding nutrients and bulk to a variety of common foods. A tablespoon of flaxseed soaked in water also makes a super-simple vegan egg substitute! As for taste, ground flaxseed won’t mess with the flavor of your pancakes or breads. It’s nutty with just a hint of earthiness and sweetness.