When it comes to homemade bread, most hinge on gluten for structure—whether they feature whole grain, rye, or some other type of flour. But I've got good news: You can make a high-quality artisan loaf without any grains using this recipe from Sweet Laurel Savory. What's even better, it features one of our always-in-the-pantry favorite root veggies: sweet potatoes.

"In order for that delicious, robust flavor to come through, yeast partners with gluten to develop the structure needed for a chewy interior and perfectly crisp crust," explain the cookbook authors Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas. "To replicate this effect without gluten, we used sweet potatoes and flax meal for a hearty texture and flavor."

This delicious alternative will satisfy any want for crusty artisan bread but with nutrients from the sweet potato, eggs, and flax meal. Flax, in its many forms, is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and soluble fiber. Sweet potatoes are actually something of a super ingredient themselves: They add a wealth of vitamins and minerals to this loaf, like vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium.