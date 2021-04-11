mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Rustic Grain-Free Loaf Features Sweet Potato For Nutrients & Structure

This Rustic Grain-Free Loaf Features Sweet Potato For Nutrients & Structure

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Whole Grains May Lower Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Image by Yaroslav Danylchenko / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 11, 2021 — 20:57 PM

When it comes to homemade bread, most hinge on gluten for structure—whether they feature whole grain, rye, or some other type of flour. But I've got good news: You can make a high-quality artisan loaf without any grains using this recipe from Sweet Laurel Savory. What's even better, it features one of our always-in-the-pantry favorite root veggies: sweet potatoes.

"In order for that delicious, robust flavor to come through, yeast partners with gluten to develop the structure needed for a chewy interior and perfectly crisp crust," explain the cookbook authors Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas. "To replicate this effect without gluten, we used sweet potatoes and flax meal for a hearty texture and flavor."

This delicious alternative will satisfy any want for crusty artisan bread but with nutrients from the sweet potato, eggs, and flax meal. Flax, in its many forms, is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and soluble fiber. Sweet potatoes are actually something of a super ingredient themselves: They add a wealth of vitamins and minerals to this loaf, like vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium.

Rustic Loaf

Makes 1 8-by-4-inch loaf

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped peeled sweet potato (We prefer to use white sweet potatoes for their color in this recipe, but any kind will work.)
  • ¼ cup avocado oil, plus more for greasing
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • ⅔ cup coconut flour
  • 2 tablespoons psyllium husk
  • 2 tablespoons flax meal
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, letting the paper hang over the sides for easy removal.
  2. In a blender or food processor, combine the sweet potato, avocado oil, eggs, vinegar, and ⅓ cup of water, and blend until completely smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, psyllium husk, flax meal, baking soda, and salt. Add the sweet potato mixture, and mix with a spatula until a soft dough forms.
  4. Line a work surface with parchment. Turn out the dough onto the parchment and form it into a ball, then shape the ball into a small loaf, slightly smaller than the prepared pan. Place the loaf in the pan and bake for about 40 minutes, until golden brown on top and nicely puffed. Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then take out the bread and let cool completely on a write rack before slicing and serving.
  5. Wrap the bread in plastic wrap and store on the counter for 3 to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Reprinted with permission from Sweet Laurel Savory. Copyright © 2021 by Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Claire Thomas. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

We Found A Crispy Vegan & Gluten-Free Waffle Recipe That Rivals The Classic

Eliza Sullivan
We Found A Crispy Vegan & Gluten-Free Waffle Recipe That Rivals The Classic
Functional Food

This Is The Most Nutrient-Dense Part Of Avocado & You're Probably Avoiding It

Sarah Regan
This Is The Most Nutrient-Dense Part Of Avocado & You're Probably Avoiding It
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

This Genius Multitasking Tip Can Help You Care For Your Skin & Your Anxiety

Rio Viera-Newton
This Genius Multitasking Tip Can Help You Care For Your Skin & Your Anxiety
Integrative Health

The 3 Age Groups Most Prone To Loneliness, From A Geriatric Neuropsychiatrist

Dilip Jeste, M.D.
The 3 Age Groups Most Prone To Loneliness, From A Geriatric Neuropsychiatrist
Home

This DIY Kitchen Degreaser Is Only 2 Ingredients—But It Can Tackle Any Mess

Tonya Harris, M.S.
This DIY Kitchen Degreaser Is Only 2 Ingredients—But It Can Tackle Any Mess
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

No, Rest Days Aren't Lazy + 4 Reasons They're Vital To Overall Health

Stephanie Thomas, CPT
No, Rest Days Aren't Lazy + 4 Reasons They're Vital To Overall Health
Beauty

These 12 Men's Body Washes Are Top Notch For Any & All Skin Types

Alexandra Engler
These 12 Men's Body Washes Are Top Notch For Any & All Skin Types
Spirituality

Tonight's New Moon In Aries Delivers A Cosmic Spring Awakening

The AstroTwins
Tonight's New Moon In Aries Delivers A Cosmic Spring Awakening
Home

6 Energy-Clearing Techniques You've Never Heard Of (But Should Definitely Try)

Ashley River Brant
6 Energy-Clearing Techniques You've Never Heard Of (But Should Definitely Try)
Love

Looking Back, I Think This Pandemic Changed My Marriage For The Better

Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
Looking Back, I Think This Pandemic Changed My Marriage For The Better
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Bring A Heavy Dose Of Sensuality

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Bring A Heavy Dose Of Sensuality
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/rustic-grain-free-sweet-potato-loaf

Your article and new folder have been saved!