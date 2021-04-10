Is there anything more weekend-worthy than waffles? However, finding a recipe that fits a vegan and gluten-free diet might be tough—luckily we're here to help. This recipe is from Maria Gureeva's Earthy Vegan Eats, and though it may seem like a lot of ingredients for a "simple" recipe, the payoff is in their perfect texture.

"This is my go-to waffle recipe," she writes, "Expect crunchiness on the outside, a soft fluffy center and just the right amount of sweetness."

The combination of gluten-free flours and a flax egg helps maintain that perfect, classic waffle texture, even without any of the usual ingredients. The batter gets a touch of sweetness with coconut sugar, which is lower on the glycemic index than white sugar—meaning your body absorbs it a bit slower, therefore reducing the insulin spike.

"What I love about waffles is just how versatile they are," writes Gureeva, "You can serve them with fruit, maple syrup, nut butter or any other toppings of your choice. If you have some left over, simply freeze them and reheat for breakfast or a quick snack at any point in the day."