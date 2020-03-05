mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Eggs on a Pink Background

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 5, 2020 — 23:24 PM

The versatile egg has become a crucial staple in so many kitchens for good reason. They help bind and leaven baked goods, and they're a classic component to breakfast dishes. If you're 100% plant-based or just don't eggs, however, those recipes may not seem accessible.

But have no fear, there is truly no shortage of egg substitutes to have in your back pocket. From applesauce to ACV , here are 15 surprising and innovative ways to substitute eggs in the kitchen.

Flax or chia seeds

First up, and one of the more commonly known substitutions, is the flax or chia egg. The process is the same for whichever of the two you choose. Made by simply mixing a tablespoon of flaxseed meal or chia seeds, and 2.5 tablespoons of water, you're left with one "egg" that mimics the texture—and binding ability—of real eggs quite nicely. These are great for making baked goods like pancakes or cookies. Check out Minimalist Baker's full step-by-step instructions for more detail.

Article continues below

Fruit puree (i.e. applesauce)

This next substitute actually encompasses a few individual options. Puréed fruits like ripe bananas and applesauce are excellent for binding, and they also lend a little extra sweetness, making them ideal for baked goods. For dishes that aren't sweet but still require some binding, like veggie burgers for example, pumpkin purée would have a similar effect without the sweetness.

To get one egg's worth, measure out about 1/4 of a cup. And if you find purées make your baked goods a little fudgier than you usually like, a teaspoon of baking powder for every "egg" will help leaven your dough.

Aquafaba

Aquafaba is a really clever way to get the most out of every can of chickpeas you buy. Technically, it's the liquid found in any canned legumes, but chickpea aquafaba has become the most popular for egg substituting. And the light, whip-able texture of aquafaba makes it especially convincing for mimicking the effects of egg whites in recipes.

Three tablespoons of aquafaba whipped is roughly the equivalent to one egg, and any bean flavor will fade away once cooked.

Article continues below

Water, vegetable oil & baking powder

For a no fuss, go-to egg replacement, a quick combo of water and oil with some baking powder will do the trick. Just keep in mind that certain recipes would be better served by a less oily substitution, should it require more than a couple eggs.

All you've gotta do is combine two tablespoons of water with one tablespoon of vegetable oil and two teaspoons of baking powder to get one egg's worth.

Carbonated water

If you've ever heard about all the ways you can use soda in your kitchen, this may not come as a surprise. That's right—you can use soda to replace eggs.

We're recommending straight carbonated water to omit needless sugar and other chemicals, but according to PETA, a can of soda or carbonated water can take the place of two eggs in some boxed mix recipes.

Article continues below

Silken tofu

Silken tofu has more water content than its firmer counterparts, which makes it a good option for baked goods. It does result in a heavier final product than your normal egg would, so keep that in mind and perhaps stick with cookies and breads if you're going to go this route.

A quarter cup of puréed silken tofu replaces one egg.

Nut butter

If you're a big fan of almond, cashew, or peanut butter, you're going to love this one. Nut butters can absolutely take the place of eggs in certain recipes, and we love them for the protein-packed boost they add. Obviously, this will only work with recipes where a nutty addition makes sense. Think peanut butter cookies, or a cashew butter pancakes—the flavor will definitely be there, so make sure that's what you're planning on.

Three tablespoons of your favorite nut butter is all you'll need to replace one egg. Just make sure it's creamy, not crunchy, to help with binding.

Article continues below

Apple cider vinegar & baking soda

Similar to tofu, apple cider vinegar is another one of those products that seems to do everything. Well, add replacing eggs to the list of ACV uses list, because it can do that, too.

White vinegar will work as well, so whichever you have on hand is fine. Adding one tablespoon of vinegar to your wet ingredients and one teaspoon of baking soda to the dry ingredients to replace one egg. And given the lightness of this option, it's best for fluffier things like cupcakes or muffins.

Yogurt (regular or plant-based)

Yogurt, whether made from milk or plant derivates like coconut or cashew, is another easy way to replace the eggs in your recipe.

All you need is 1/4 of a cup per one egg, just like the fruit purées. Best to stick with plain yogurt to mitigate any extra ingredients like sugar or artificial flavors

Article continues below

Starch

Starches are a great egg replacer, requiring only a little water. Cornstarch, tapioca starch, or potato starch would work, but we like arrowroot powder the most out of these options. They're nice because they're light and won't weigh recipes down in the same way other options might.

And on that note, for extra lift, you can add 1/8 of a teaspoon of baking powder per "egg."

Agar

Agar (also known as agar-agar) is a gelatinous substance derived from red algae, and it's similar to gelatin in that it's excellent for binding in recipes. Unlike gelatin, agar is vegan, but if that aspect is less of a priority for you, gelatin would work too.

One agar "egg" requires am easy-to-remember 1:1 ratio—so, one tablespoon of agar, per one tablespoon of water.

Mashed potatoes or instant mashed potatoes

Ok, this next one sounds wild. But according to PETA, instant mashed potato mix can replace eggs in denser baked goods. You only need about two tablespoons of the instant powder.

And similarly, if you have leftover mashed potatoes in your fridge, you can use those, too! They provide moisture and a nice, light texture to breads. Just avoid using your garlicky mashed potatoes if you're baking a sweet recipe

Canned Tomato Paste

Given that many sweets may be top of mind as you're reading about these substitutes, canned tomato paste might make your nose turn up. But don't worry, we're not suggesting you add tomato paste to your famous Christmas cookies, or mom's birthday cake.

You can, however, add it to things like meatloaf, burgers, meatballs, or any other savory dish that requires eggs for binding. Two tablespoons is enough to replace one egg.

Packaged egg replacement powder

And if anyone's hoping for a simple egg-free solution, you're in luck. There are a ton of egg replacement products on the market today, like this one from Bob's Red Mill. If you take a closer look, you'll see it's actually made with potato starch, tapioca flour, and baking soda. (Ring a bell?)

But the pre-packaged mix along with instructions makes it super easy to sub out eggs whenever you need to.

JUST Egg

And last but not least, for a product that looks, tastes, and acts like eggs, enter JUST Egg. It can, apparently, be used for baking, but it's also just a great option when you're craving the closest vegan version of scrambled eggs you can get.

Now that you know about all the imaginative, innovative, and groundbreaking ways to work around eggs in your favorite recipes, you'll never have to miss out on a recipe again—and we think that's pretty eggcellent.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Why This MD Created The Nutritarian Diet + An Immunity-Improving Salad

Joel Fuhrman, M.D.
Why This MD Created The Nutritarian Diet + An Immunity-Improving Salad
Functional Food

Go On, Fill Your Fridge: Here's How To Keep Produce Fresher For Longer

Sarah Regan
Go On, Fill Your Fridge: Here's How To Keep Produce Fresher For Longer
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Shopping Addictions Are Real & Researchers Found A Way To Diagnose It

Abby Moore
Shopping Addictions Are Real & Researchers Found A Way To Diagnose It
Spirituality

What Animal Best Represents You? This Quiz Can Help You Find Out

Emma Loewe
What Animal Best Represents You? This Quiz Can Help You Find Out
Change-Makers

Plastic Waste Gets A Bit Prettier With Rothy's New Purse Collection

Sarah Regan
Plastic Waste Gets A Bit Prettier With Rothy's New Purse Collection
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

Can Coronavirus Spread On Reusable Cups & Bottles? An Immunologist Explains

Abby Moore
Can Coronavirus Spread On Reusable Cups & Bottles? An Immunologist Explains
Spirituality

Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You

The AstroTwins
Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You
Personal Growth

Here's Exactly How To Leave An Abusive Relationship, Step By Step

Jesi Taylor Cruz
Here's Exactly How To Leave An Abusive Relationship, Step By Step
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fiber Can Enhance Sleep & Manage Stress, Study Finds

Abby Moore
This Type Of Fiber Can Enhance Sleep & Manage Stress, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Is The Key To Glowing, Plump Skin, Says A Functional Medicine Doc

Jason Wachob
This Is The Key To Glowing, Plump Skin, Says A Functional Medicine Doc
Sex

A Therapist Explains 3 Psychological Blocks That Kill Women's Sexual Desire

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
A Therapist Explains 3 Psychological Blocks That Kill Women's Sexual Desire
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/15-things-you-can-use-instead-of-eggs-in-cooking-and-baking

Your article and new folder have been saved!