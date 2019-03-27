This Vegan Egg Substitute Is So Realistic My Brain Just Exploded

Let me get this out of the way: I'm not personally a vegan, and I think real eggs can be part of a healthy, balanced diet for anyone who enjoys eating them. In fact, they'd probably be my desert island food (if I were allowed to take along a cast-iron skillet and spatula to said island). But I'm really into innovative new food trends and products, too. So, when I learned about the JUST Egg, a completely plant-based egg substitute that's about to become available at Whole Foods Market in April, I was intrigued.

Now I get it; "plant-based egg substitute" doesn't sound terribly exciting, but this isn't your typical tofu scramble. This appeared to be (after watching a mesmerizing video on the JUST Egg website) a scrambled egg clone, cooking up just like the real thing with the appropriate yellow color to match. Made from a combo of mung bean protein, non-GMO expeller-pressed canola oil, onion puree, and a little bit of non-GMO soy—plus some carrot extract and turmeric for color—a serving of JUST Egg clocks in at 5 grams of protein and zero carbs, similar to a real egg.

So I placed an order and waited with weird anticipation. Honestly, I didn't know what to expect, but I definitely didn't expect it to taste like eggs. When the JUST Egg arrived in the mail (in a 12-ounce bottle containing the equivalent of 7 to 8 eggs), I decided to ignore the suggested recipe included in the box and cook it up as simply as possible, with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper.