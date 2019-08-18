This Keto Breakfast Burrito Gets Extra Gut-Friendly With Powdered Bone Broth
I believe that how you start your day is a really good indicator of how you will live your life, so why not start with a breakfast that will leave you feeling energized, focused, and satiated for hours?
One of my favorite ways to dial up the nutrition and satisfaction in the morning is with an outrageously delicious, keto-friendly breakfast burrito that's incredibly easy to make—and packs an unexpected secret ingredient: bone broth.
I'm already a big fan of starting my day with eggs and greens, but this recipe takes things to a whole new level. It came together as my boyfriend was experimenting in the kitchen, and it turns up the volume on a regular omelet by adding in some microbiome-friendly, all-star ingredients.
Essentially, you just whisk up some eggs with powdered bone broth and cook them into a flat tortilla shape in a skillet. Then, pile on your favorite toppings—I love greens, sauerkraut, avocado, nutritional yeast, and nut cheese—and roll it all up into a grain-free, totally keto-friendly breakfast burrito.
Whether you're keto or not, it's a delicious and nourishing way to start your day.
Keto-Friendly Breakfast Burrito Featuring Bone Broth
Main ingredients
- 2 pastured eggs
- 1 serving chicken bone broth (I prefer to use already spiced savory bone broth powder, but you can also use plain bone broth powder and add your own spices)
- Pinch of sea salt
- Pinch of black pepper
- 1 tsp. ghee
Filling ingredients
- ¼ avocado
- handful of arugula or other greens
- 1 tbsp. sauerkraut (my favorite for this recipe is beet sauerkraut)
- Optional: 1 tbsp. soft nut cheese, 2 shakes of hot sauce or chili flakes, a shake of nutritional yeast
Method
- Heat a medium-size skillet with ghee.
- Whisk eggs with bone broth, salt, and pepper.
- Pour the egg-bone broth mixture into the pan and cook on low heat until cooked through (no need to flip).
- Place the cooked egg "tortilla" onto a large plate and add the filling ingredients.
- Roll it all up and eat it like a burrito!
