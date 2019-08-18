I believe that how you start your day is a really good indicator of how you will live your life, so why not start with a breakfast that will leave you feeling energized, focused, and satiated for hours?

One of my favorite ways to dial up the nutrition and satisfaction in the morning is with an outrageously delicious, keto-friendly breakfast burrito that's incredibly easy to make—and packs an unexpected secret ingredient: bone broth.

I'm already a big fan of starting my day with eggs and greens, but this recipe takes things to a whole new level. It came together as my boyfriend was experimenting in the kitchen, and it turns up the volume on a regular omelet by adding in some microbiome-friendly, all-star ingredients.

Essentially, you just whisk up some eggs with powdered bone broth and cook them into a flat tortilla shape in a skillet. Then, pile on your favorite toppings—I love greens, sauerkraut, avocado, nutritional yeast, and nut cheese—and roll it all up into a grain-free, totally keto-friendly breakfast burrito.

Whether you're keto or not, it's a delicious and nourishing way to start your day.