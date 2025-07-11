Advertisement
These Are The Habits To Start Today If You Want To Build More Muscle In A Month
Building muscle doesn’t happen overnight (sigh). Rather, strength and muscle growth are the products of consistent habits over time.
The good news is that these science-backed habits aren’t as time-consuming or as complicated as you may think. And noticeable strength gains are absolutely within reach when adding these steps to your routine.
Pick up the weights at least 2-3 times a week
Of course, we’re kicking off this list with strength training. It’s one of the most important ways to stimulate muscle protein synthesis, the creation of new muscle protein.
Pushing, pulling, or lifting weight (even if it’s just body weight) creates tiny tears in the tissue. This is actually a good thing. This damage signals repair processes1 to grow the muscle back stronger.
And progressive overload is essential. This refers to gradually increasing the demands placed on your workouts during a session. It could be adding more weight or completing more reps during a session.
"It's important to keep in mind that this growth can only happen when sufficient tension is put on your muscles," registered dietitian and certified personal trainer Brianna Frutchey, R.D., CPT, previously told mindbodygreen. "If we are continuously lifting the same amount of weight at the same amount of reps each week, muscle growth will plateau," she notes.
So, if squatting a certain weight is beginning to feel easy, it’s a sign you’re ready for something more.
For those new to strength training, start with adding two sessions a week that work all major muscle groups (including your glutes, hamstrings, back, shoulders, abdomen, etc.). If you’re currently at that two-day-a-week mark, then it may be time to add in a third session.
Not sure where to start? Try this four-week, at-home strength training program.
Get at least 30 grams of protein at each meal
Not fueling adequately can hinder your progress (and recovery). That’s why it’s so important to get at least 30 grams of protein at each meal. Like strength training, dietary protein also stimulates muscle protein synthesis and helps increase your lean body mass.
But why 30+ grams? Well, that’s the minimum amount of protein most people need at meals to effectively hit their overall protein goals (which is around 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight a day). It’s also the amount of protein that typically also provides you with around 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine, which is vital for optimizing muscle protein synthesis.
Start a creatine supplement
This is truly one of the easiest ways to get the most out of your workout routine.
Hundreds of studies show that taking 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate every day (yes, even on rest days) alongside a strength training program helps you build more muscle than training alone.*
A 2024 study2 showed that people who used creatine gained about 2.5 pounds of muscle on average, roughly 4–5% more muscle mass compared to those who didn’t supplement.*
What’s especially encouraging is that you can reap these muscle-building benefits whether you’re brand new to lifting weights or have been hitting the gym for years.*
Plus, creatine supplements also support recovery, so you can hit your next workout ready to push yourself.
Many folks start noticing improvements in muscle strength and power within the first two weeks of taking creatine daily. And more muscle, recovery, and brain benefits kick in 4 to 6 weeks later.*†
mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ delivers 5 grams of creatine plus 2 grams of taurine in each scoop to help fuel performance, support recovery, and promote healthy aging.* Many women find it helps them feel stronger and more sculpted, too.*
Stay hydrated
From improved muscle, orthopedic surgeon Vonda Wright, M.D., emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated.
Water plays a crucial role in delivering nutrients to your muscles and flushing out waste products, keeping your joints cushioned, and making your workouts efficient.
Even mild dehydration (losing just 2% of your body weight in fluids) can hinder aerobic performance by up to 10%3 and make muscles more fatigued.
Everyone’s hydration needs differ, and Wright recommends most folks aim to drink about 1 ounce of water for every 2 pounds of body weight a day.
Add a weighted vest to walks
There are so many benefits to walking more throughout the day. Walking acts as a mood boost, improves focus, reduces blood sugar and blood pressure, and even helps you sleep better.
Walking is usually considered a type of low-intensity cardio exercise, but adding a weighted vest to some of your walks amps up the intensity for your lungs and muscles.
Results of one study of adults over 65 found that weighted step exercises improve leg strength4 and physical function. Another study compared weighted walking to unweighted, and results showed significant improvement in physical performance for participants in the weighted group.
It’s a great way to strengthen the muscles you use for everyday activities (like carrying laundry or kids up the stairs).
Looking for a weighted vest? Our editors love this one.
The takeaway
If you integrate and follow these habits consistently for a month, you will start to feel yourself get stronger. Actual muscle growth (aka hypertrophy) may take a bit longer (around two to three months), and that’s ok. Stick with these changes to see continued results.
After all, research estimates that we lose around 3 to 8% of our muscle mass5 every decade after the age of 30, so we can’t let our foot off the gas.