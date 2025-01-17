Advertisement
The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
When it comes to boosting athletic performance, many of us focus on elaborate training plans, specialized diets, or cutting-edge gear. But according to orthopedic surgeon and fitness expert Vonda Wright, M.D., one powerful performance enhancer is deceptively simple: staying hydrated.
From improved muscle function to sharper cognition, staying hydrated can boost your physical and mental game. Let’s dive into the science of hydration and why it could be your secret weapon to peak performance.
Why hydration matters
Water is the ultimate multitasker in your body. It makes up 50-70% of your total mass and is crucial for cell function, nutrient transport, and waste removal. Even mild dehydration, where you lose just 2% of your body weight in fluids, can reduce aerobic performance by up to 10%1.
Wright emphasizes that staying hydrated affects every single chemical reaction in the body. It’s not just about quenching thirst—water helps regulate temperature, support muscle movement, and even boost cognitive function.
Dehydration, on the other hand, can impair decision-making, reduce focus, and increase the perception of exertion during workouts2.
Types of hydration: Beyond the basics
Wright breaks hydration into three distinct categories:
- Baseline hydration: Your everyday fluid needs for normal bodily functions.
- Respiratory hydration: The fluids lost during sleep and rest, often unnoticed but significant.
- Performance hydration: The strategic intake needed before, during, and after exercise to prevent drops in performance.
Rethink the “8 glasses a day” rule
Forget the old advice to drink eight glasses of water daily. Wright suggests a more personalized approach: aim for one ounce of water per every two pounds of body weight.
For a 150 lb person, that’s about 75 ounces of water per day—but your needs can change based on factors like exercise intensity, weather conditions, and even how you breathe at night. Did you know you can lose up to three pounds of water overnight through respiratory processes? Wright emphasizes that athletes, especially, need to be vigilant, as intense exercise can cause them to lose up to 11 pounds of water in a single session.
What the research says
There’s no denying the link between hydration, performance, and overall health:
- Cardiovascular health: For every 1% of body weight lost through dehydration, heart rate increases by 3 beats per minute3, placing extra strain on your system.
- Cognition & mood: Dehydration4 can impair focus, mood, and memory, while also increasing perceived exertion and slowing reaction times.
- Muscle function: Muscle strength and endurance decline by 5-8% when dehydrated5, while recovery times lengthen due to accelerated glycogen breakdown6.
Electrolytes: The missing link
Hydration isn’t just about water. Electrolytes like sodium and potassium play a vital role in fluid balance, especially during extended exercise. Research shows that sodium-containing drinks improve rehydration by 36%7 and reduce the risk of dehydration compared to plain water.
The takeaway
Staying hydrated isn’t just effortless—it’s essential. Whether you’re chasing a personal best on the track or just trying to power through your day, proper hydration can unlock your body’s full potential.
So, fill up that water bottle and make every sip count—because the simplest solutions often deliver the biggest results.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
