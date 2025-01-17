Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
January 17, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Vonda Wright x mbg creative
January 17, 2025

When it comes to boosting athletic performance, many of us focus on elaborate training plans, specialized diets, or cutting-edge gear. But according to orthopedic surgeon and fitness expert Vonda Wright, M.D., one powerful performance enhancer is deceptively simple: staying hydrated.

From improved muscle function to sharper cognition, staying hydrated can boost your physical and mental game. Let’s dive into the science of hydration and why it could be your secret weapon to peak performance.

Why hydration matters 

Water is the ultimate multitasker in your body. It makes up 50-70% of your total mass and is crucial for cell function, nutrient transport, and waste removal. Even mild dehydration, where you lose just 2% of your body weight in fluids, can reduce aerobic performance by up to 10%1.

Wright emphasizes that staying hydrated affects every single chemical reaction in the body. It’s not just about quenching thirst—water helps regulate temperature, support muscle movement, and even boost cognitive function.

Dehydration, on the other hand, can impair decision-making, reduce focus, and increase the perception of exertion during workouts2.

Types of hydration: Beyond the basics

Wright breaks hydration into three distinct categories:

  1. Baseline hydration: Your everyday fluid needs for normal bodily functions.
  2. Respiratory hydration: The fluids lost during sleep and rest, often unnoticed but significant.
  3. Performance hydration: The strategic intake needed before, during, and after exercise to prevent drops in performance.

Rethink the “8 glasses a day” rule

Forget the old advice to drink eight glasses of water daily. Wright suggests a more personalized approach: aim for one ounce of water per every two pounds of body weight.

For a 150 lb person, that’s about 75 ounces of water per day—but your needs can change based on factors like exercise intensity, weather conditions, and even how you breathe at night. Did you know you can lose up to three pounds of water overnight through respiratory processes? Wright emphasizes that athletes, especially, need to be vigilant, as intense exercise can cause them to lose up to 11 pounds of water in a single session.

What the research says 

There’s no denying the link between hydration, performance, and overall health: 

Electrolytes: The missing link

Hydration isn’t just about water. Electrolytes like sodium and potassium play a vital role in fluid balance, especially during extended exercise. Research shows that sodium-containing drinks improve rehydration by 36%7 and reduce the risk of dehydration compared to plain water. 

Want to take your performance to the next level? mindbodygreen’s creatine+ with electrolytes provides just the right amount of sodium chloride (from pink Himalayan salt) in addition to other key electrolytes like magnesium and potassium.* 

It’s also packed with 3 grams of pure creatine monohydrate to further support muscle health.* Sip on lemon lime or orange daily to stay hydrated and strong.*

The takeaway

Staying hydrated isn’t just effortless—it’s essential. Whether you’re chasing a personal best on the track or just trying to power through your day, proper hydration can unlock your body’s full potential.

So, fill up that water bottle and make every sip count—because the simplest solutions often deliver the biggest results.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do
Integrative Health

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do

Sarah Regan

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+
Women's Health

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+

Barbara Birke, MS

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage
Integrative Health

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy
Integrative Health

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy

Caitlyn Somers

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

Merrell Readman

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do
Mental Health

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do

Sarah Regan

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode
Integrative Health

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care
Integrative Health

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care

Carly Egrie, DPT

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do
Integrative Health

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do

Sarah Regan

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+
Women's Health

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+

Barbara Birke, MS

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage
Integrative Health

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy
Integrative Health

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy

Caitlyn Somers

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

Merrell Readman

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do
Mental Health

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do

Sarah Regan

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode
Integrative Health

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care
Integrative Health

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care

Carly Egrie, DPT

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do
Integrative Health

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do

Sarah Regan

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+
Women's Health

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+

Barbara Birke, MS

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage
Integrative Health

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy
Integrative Health

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy

Caitlyn Somers

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

Merrell Readman

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do
Mental Health

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do

Sarah Regan

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode
Integrative Health

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care
Integrative Health

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care

Carly Egrie, DPT

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In
Integrative Health

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In

Francis Palmer, MD

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do
Integrative Health

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do

Sarah Regan

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+
Women's Health

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+

Barbara Birke, MS

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage
Integrative Health

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy
Integrative Health

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy

Caitlyn Somers

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

Merrell Readman

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do
Mental Health

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do

Sarah Regan

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode
Integrative Health

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care
Integrative Health

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care

Carly Egrie, DPT

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In
Integrative Health

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In

Francis Palmer, MD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.