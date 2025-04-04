Skip to Content
Integrative Health

How Long Does Creatine Take To Work? We Break It Down By Benefit

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
April 04, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by FreshSplash / iStock
April 04, 2025

It seems like creatine is everywhere you look these days. Once something only athletes and extreme fitness enthusiasts, this supplement is gaining traction among a much wider audience. That’s because the benefits of this compound extend to just about anyone—especially women

Creatine is the most well-researched supplement and supports everything from muscle growth, strength, and recovery to enhancing memory and cognition—no matter what your current fitness level or age is.*

If you’re someone who just started (or is about to start) with creatine, it’s really one of the best daily supplements you can take. But how long until you notice these (appropriately hyped) benefits? Let’s break it down. 

First, it’s important to know how creatine works

Creatine is a compound that is used to create energy (in the form of ATP). About 95% of creatine is stored in the muscles, and muscle cells can tap into this energy reserve during high-intensity exercises. Not having enough creatine stores can limit the energy you exert or the workload your muscles are able to handle during a workout.  

Much of the remaining creatine is stored in the brain and is used during complex mental tasks. 

But your creatine stores aren't saturated, you won't be getting the full benefit. And most of us are only walking around with 60-80% of our creatine stores1 filled. That’s because without supplements, our only sources of creatine are small amounts from animal protein as well as our body’s natural production of the compound (from the amino acids arginine, glycine, and methionine). 

Supplements are the most effective way to saturate your creatine stores, and noticing their benefits depends on your individual creatine stores (vegetarians and women naturally have lower stores), dose of the supplement, and overall consistency.*

How long until you notice benefits from a creatine supplement

But generally speaking, many people start to notice improvements in muscle strength, power, and workout performance within the first two weeks of a creatine supplement (as long as it’s also paired with strength training) as their creatine stores start to rise.*† 

And by week four, muscle creatine stores are likely fully saturated (if not close). This is also how long it takes creatine to help combat muscle soreness.*† Plus, the benefits just keep building with consistent use. 

  • Week 6+: Enhance cognitive function2, memory, and whole-body muscle growth*†
  • Weeks 12-14+: Support lean muscle mass, physical performance, and blood pressure (yes, creatine can even help your BP)*†
  • Month 6+: Increase whole body strength.*†

Always pair with strength training

Creatine works in tandem with strength training to help you build muscle. Leading creatine researcher Darren Candow, Ph.D. previously shared on the mindbodygreen podcast that, “99 percent of all these benefits are driven by exercise. If you just take creatine without exercise, you're likely not going to get any of these substantial, beneficial effects."

What’s the best dose? 

All these benefits are linked to taking about 5 grams of creatine monohydrate (the best, most readily absorbable creatine) every day. 

  • Consider 3 grams daily if you’re new to creatine supplements to help your body adjust. This dose is still sufficient to significantly improve muscle health and lean body mass.*
  • Consider 5-10 grams daily if you want to focus on creatine’s cognition and bone health.*

It’s this daily 3 to 5-gram dose that takes about a month to fully saturate your creatine stores. 

If you’ve done some digging into creatine already, you may have come across the term, creatine loading phase. Creatine loading refers to taking large creatine doses (say 20+ grams a day for five to seven days) to quickly saturate your stores and then switching to the daily 3 to 5 grams dose.

Research shows that it does work, however, these larger doses often come with more GI issues (like cramping and bloating). However, starting with the more modest 3 to 5-grams a day is much better tolerated and results in the same benefits over time—it just requires a little more runway to kick in.* 

Remember to take it daily

Did you catch how often we said daily dose of creatine? That’s because you need to take creatine every day (even on rest days) to see the benefits and to maintain saturation. If you stop taking creatine, your stores will start to drop and the muscle and cognitive support you built up will start to taper. 

Choosing the right creatine supplement

There are hundreds (if not thousands) of creatine supplements on the market. So how do you find the right one? 

Always look for one that provides 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving and has been third-party tested. While creatine gummies are becoming more popular, creatine powders are still the best way to go (and here’s why). 

mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ is one of the most unique and cleanest options you'll find. It provides the optimal 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate along with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine—which further supports exercise recovery, muscular fatigue, and strength gains in addition to heart health.* 

If you’re looking for a 3-gram dose, we love this option that pairs creatine with four vital electrolytes (for better recovery and hydration).*

The takeaway

With the right dose and consistent use, creatine will start having a noticeable impact on your energy and muscle health within weeks. Try mixing it in your morning coffee or adding it to your favorite smoothie to make it a daily habit you actually look forward to. 

† Benefits assume daily use and are evidence-based estimates rooted in clinical science at the ingredient level. Individual results may vary. Optimal results when combined with resistance training/exercise.If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
