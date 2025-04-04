Advertisement
How Long Does Creatine Take To Work? We Break It Down By Benefit
It seems like creatine is everywhere you look these days. Once something only athletes and extreme fitness enthusiasts, this supplement is gaining traction among a much wider audience. That’s because the benefits of this compound extend to just about anyone—especially women.
Creatine is the most well-researched supplement and supports everything from muscle growth, strength, and recovery to enhancing memory and cognition—no matter what your current fitness level or age is.*
If you’re someone who just started (or is about to start) with creatine, it’s really one of the best daily supplements you can take. But how long until you notice these (appropriately hyped) benefits? Let’s break it down.
First, it’s important to know how creatine works
Creatine is a compound that is used to create energy (in the form of ATP). About 95% of creatine is stored in the muscles, and muscle cells can tap into this energy reserve during high-intensity exercises. Not having enough creatine stores can limit the energy you exert or the workload your muscles are able to handle during a workout.
Much of the remaining creatine is stored in the brain and is used during complex mental tasks.
But your creatine stores aren't saturated, you won't be getting the full benefit. And most of us are only walking around with 60-80% of our creatine stores1 filled. That’s because without supplements, our only sources of creatine are small amounts from animal protein as well as our body’s natural production of the compound (from the amino acids arginine, glycine, and methionine).
Supplements are the most effective way to saturate your creatine stores, and noticing their benefits depends on your individual creatine stores (vegetarians and women naturally have lower stores), dose of the supplement, and overall consistency.*
How long until you notice benefits from a creatine supplement
But generally speaking, many people start to notice improvements in muscle strength, power, and workout performance within the first two weeks of a creatine supplement (as long as it’s also paired with strength training) as their creatine stores start to rise.*†
And by week four, muscle creatine stores are likely fully saturated (if not close). This is also how long it takes creatine to help combat muscle soreness.*† Plus, the benefits just keep building with consistent use.
- Week 6+: Enhance cognitive function2, memory, and whole-body muscle growth*†
- Weeks 12-14+: Support lean muscle mass, physical performance, and blood pressure (yes, creatine can even help your BP)*†
- Month 6+: Increase whole body strength.*†
Always pair with strength training
What’s the best dose?
All these benefits are linked to taking about 5 grams of creatine monohydrate (the best, most readily absorbable creatine) every day.
- Consider 3 grams daily if you’re new to creatine supplements to help your body adjust. This dose is still sufficient to significantly improve muscle health and lean body mass.*
- Consider 5-10 grams daily if you want to focus on creatine’s cognition and bone health.*
It’s this daily 3 to 5-gram dose that takes about a month to fully saturate your creatine stores.
If you’ve done some digging into creatine already, you may have come across the term, creatine loading phase. Creatine loading refers to taking large creatine doses (say 20+ grams a day for five to seven days) to quickly saturate your stores and then switching to the daily 3 to 5 grams dose.
Research shows that it does work, however, these larger doses often come with more GI issues (like cramping and bloating). However, starting with the more modest 3 to 5-grams a day is much better tolerated and results in the same benefits over time—it just requires a little more runway to kick in.*
Remember to take it daily
Choosing the right creatine supplement
There are hundreds (if not thousands) of creatine supplements on the market. So how do you find the right one?
Always look for one that provides 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving and has been third-party tested. While creatine gummies are becoming more popular, creatine powders are still the best way to go (and here’s why).
mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ is one of the most unique and cleanest options you'll find. It provides the optimal 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate along with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine—which further supports exercise recovery, muscular fatigue, and strength gains in addition to heart health.*
If you’re looking for a 3-gram dose, we love this option that pairs creatine with four vital electrolytes (for better recovery and hydration).*
The takeaway
With the right dose and consistent use, creatine will start having a noticeable impact on your energy and muscle health within weeks. Try mixing it in your morning coffee or adding it to your favorite smoothie to make it a daily habit you actually look forward to.