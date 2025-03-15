Skip to Content
Integrative Health

How To Maximize Your Creatine Stores For More Energy & Strength*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 15, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Woman drinking a shake
Image by Boris Jovanovic / Stocksy
March 15, 2025

Creatine is a substance that acts as a quick energy source for our cells. About 95% of creatine is stored in muscle tissue, which is how (and why) it’s most known for its role in helping people power through workouts, build muscle, and support cognition.* 

Studies show that when your body’s creatine stores are full (aka saturated) it truly does help you achieve that goal. So what’s the best way to get the creatine you need to improve your health? The research reveals a pretty definitive answer. 

Sources of creatine

There are three main ways in which the body gets creatine. 

  • Food: Creatine is a compound all animals have and store in muscle tissue. So eating any animal proteins provides some creatine (although levels vary).
  • Endogenous production: The body is able to make some creatine on its own from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine. You get these amino acids as a result of protein digestion, and both plant and animal proteins are sources of these amino acids. 
  • Supplements: Creatine supplements have been a go-to of many for decades (especially for athletes and fitness enthusiasts). They provide a concentrated source of creatine—often as creatine monohydrate.

Food and endogenous production of creatine fall short

The thing is, even people who include some meat and seafood in their diet (and have optimal endogenous production) only have about 60-80% of their creatine stores filled1 at a given time. Maintaining this level requires someone to get about 2 grams of creatine a day2 (typically with 1 gram coming from the diet and 1 gram coming from internal production). 

For reference, even creatine-rich foods don’t provide that much creatine. 

  • One 3 to 4-ounce serving of herring provides about 1 gram 
  • A 3-ounce serving of pork or beef provides 0.5-1 gram 
  • A 3 to 4-ounce serving of salmon provides about 0.5 grams 

If you follow a vegetarian diet, your creatine intake is much lower and a vegan diet provides absolutely no creatine. And if your overall protein intake is low, your body is likely also falling short on internally producing the compound. 

And research shows that leaning on a daily creatine supplement is the best way for everyone (vegetarian and omnivore alike) to fully maximize their creatine stores. 

The science behind creatine supplements

While some research on supplements is sparse at best, the data on creatine is robust. In fact, it’s the most studied supplement out there. Results consistently show that taking 3 to 5 grams a day (even upwards of 10 grams) is safe and effective. 

Your creatine stores should be fully saturated within four weeks of daily supplementation. Consistent supplementation at this dose is what the research shows to:*

  • Enhance strength 
  • Build lean muscle
  • Combat muscle soreness
  • Supply energy to the muscle
  • Supports cognition and memory (yes, creatine also helps your brain)

While creatine is rightfully a good choice for athletes and gym enthusiasts, they benefit everyone. For muscle health and body composition benefits, adding creatine to a strength training program—no matter if you’re a novice or expert or in your 20s or 70s) is helpful.* 

RELATED READ: 7 Women Share How Creatine Helped Them Finally Tone Their Muscles 

What to look for in a supplement

Creatine supplements are everywhere you look, so it can be hard to decipher what’s actually effective and what’s iffy. 

Always choose a powder over a gummy (here’s why), look for creatine monohydrate, and opt for one that provides 3 to 5 grams per serving. 

Our top pick is this creatine with taurine, which provides the amino acid taurine to further support muscle health, recovery, and overall longevity.* Or, this one combines creatine with four key electrolytes that’s great for both daily hydration and post-workout.* 

RELATED READ: The 5 Best Creatine Supplements For Women

The takeaway 

While you can get some creatine from the diet, a supplement is the most efficient way to saturate your creatine stores and reap the compound's complete array of benefits.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 

More On This Topic

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert
Mental Health

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert

Jason Wachob

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Women's Health

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%
Integrative Health

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%

Ava Durgin

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

more Health
