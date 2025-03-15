Advertisement
How To Maximize Your Creatine Stores For More Energy & Strength*
Creatine is a substance that acts as a quick energy source for our cells. About 95% of creatine is stored in muscle tissue, which is how (and why) it’s most known for its role in helping people power through workouts, build muscle, and support cognition.*
Studies show that when your body’s creatine stores are full (aka saturated) it truly does help you achieve that goal. So what’s the best way to get the creatine you need to improve your health? The research reveals a pretty definitive answer.
Sources of creatine
There are three main ways in which the body gets creatine.
- Food: Creatine is a compound all animals have and store in muscle tissue. So eating any animal proteins provides some creatine (although levels vary).
- Endogenous production: The body is able to make some creatine on its own from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine. You get these amino acids as a result of protein digestion, and both plant and animal proteins are sources of these amino acids.
- Supplements: Creatine supplements have been a go-to of many for decades (especially for athletes and fitness enthusiasts). They provide a concentrated source of creatine—often as creatine monohydrate.
Food and endogenous production of creatine fall short
The thing is, even people who include some meat and seafood in their diet (and have optimal endogenous production) only have about 60-80% of their creatine stores filled1 at a given time. Maintaining this level requires someone to get about 2 grams of creatine a day2 (typically with 1 gram coming from the diet and 1 gram coming from internal production).
For reference, even creatine-rich foods don’t provide that much creatine.
- One 3 to 4-ounce serving of herring provides about 1 gram
- A 3-ounce serving of pork or beef provides 0.5-1 gram
- A 3 to 4-ounce serving of salmon provides about 0.5 grams
If you follow a vegetarian diet, your creatine intake is much lower and a vegan diet provides absolutely no creatine. And if your overall protein intake is low, your body is likely also falling short on internally producing the compound.
And research shows that leaning on a daily creatine supplement is the best way for everyone (vegetarian and omnivore alike) to fully maximize their creatine stores.
The science behind creatine supplements
While some research on supplements is sparse at best, the data on creatine is robust. In fact, it’s the most studied supplement out there. Results consistently show that taking 3 to 5 grams a day (even upwards of 10 grams) is safe and effective.
Your creatine stores should be fully saturated within four weeks of daily supplementation. Consistent supplementation at this dose is what the research shows to:*
While creatine is rightfully a good choice for athletes and gym enthusiasts, they benefit everyone. For muscle health and body composition benefits, adding creatine to a strength training program—no matter if you’re a novice or expert or in your 20s or 70s) is helpful.*
What to look for in a supplement
Creatine supplements are everywhere you look, so it can be hard to decipher what’s actually effective and what’s iffy.
Always choose a powder over a gummy (here’s why), look for creatine monohydrate, and opt for one that provides 3 to 5 grams per serving.
Our top pick is this creatine with taurine, which provides the amino acid taurine to further support muscle health, recovery, and overall longevity.* Or, this one combines creatine with four key electrolytes that’s great for both daily hydration and post-workout.*
The takeaway
While you can get some creatine from the diet, a supplement is the most efficient way to saturate your creatine stores and reap the compound's complete array of benefits.*
