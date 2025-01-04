Advertisement
What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
What you eat can help you get the most out of (and help you put more into) a strength training program. And food plays a crucial role in supporting muscle growth, recovery, and overall performance during a workout.
The good news is, the principles of eating for muscle health overlap a lot with general healthy eating advice, there are just a few key areas that require a bit more focus.
Eat enough protein throughout the day
Eating more protein and strength training go hand-in-hand. Lifting weights puts your muscle fibers under tension—creating micro-tears in muscle fibers. To repair and build muscle, your body ramps up muscle protein synthesis (aka the process of building new protein) and requires more amino acids to support this repair.
At a minimum, aim for 25 to 30+ grams of protein at each meal during the day to help stimulate and optimize muscle protein synthesis. Make sure you also get at least 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine—as this amino acid, in particular, is vital for turning on muscle protein synthesis. For reference, about 4 ounces of chicken breast satisfies both those recommendations.
A high-quality protein powder like mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ also fits the bill. Each serving offers 25 grams of easy-to-digest protein with 2.5 grams of leucine and only six clean ingredients.
Whey protein is the most researched type of protein, and is considered a superior protein source1 for muscle protein synthesis than soy and casein.
Not to mention, both chocolate and vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ transform any meal or snack into a crave-worthy—yet high-protein—choice (including this chia pudding and these ice cream cookies).
Getting a protein-rich meal or snack within an hour of a strength training session can also support muscle protein synthesis and recovery. You don’t have to get overly hung up on timing, though, as research shows that total protein intake (spread throughout the day) is most important for maximizing muscle protein synthesis.
A quick way to determine a good protein range for you is to take your weight (in pounds) and multiply it by 0.77 and 1. And here’s a 3 day sample protein-packed meal plan to get you started.
Carbohydrates are not the enemy
Protein tends to get all the glory when we talk about strength training, but don’t forget about (or demonize carbs).
Carbs are stored in your muscles and liver as glycogen. During strength training, your muscles rely on these glycogen stores for energy—especially during intense, short bursts of activity like lifting heavy weights.
Pairing carbs with protein after exercise also supports recovery. If you don’t get enough carbs with your protein after exercise, your body may convert protein to glucose (yes, that’s possible) to replenish glycogen stores.
And if you’re incorporating strength training as part of your endurance training (like for a marathon or triathlon), you actually need to prioritize carbs a lot more than you may think. (Sports dietitians take a deeper dive into that concept here.)
Add plenty of fruits and veggies to your plate
It’s always important to include plenty of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables on your plate.
When a hard strength training session creates those micro-tears form in your muscle fibers, it creates an acute inflammatory response, which isn’t a bad thing!
That inflammation can’t be avoided (it’s part of the recovery process), but antioxidants can help resolve inflammation more timely and support proper recovery and muscle health.
Lingering inflammation can disrupt muscle protein synthesis and prolong soreness2.
Consider a creatine supplement
Adding a creatine supplement to your daily routine is one of the easiest changes you can make for your muscle health.* Decades of research show that taking a 3- to 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate daily (even on rest days) with strength training is more effective at building muscle and improving body composition than exercise alone.*
In fact, a systematic review and meta-analysis found that people taking creatine gained an average of 2.5 pounds of muscle3, around 4-5% more muscle mass than those who just exercised.*
What's also exciting is that these benefits are consistent regardless of whether you're new to resistance training or a seasoned pro.*
mindbodygreen's creatine+ pairs 5 grams of creatine with 2 grams of taurine (to further support performance, recovery, and overall longevity) in each serving. Women in particular say it's been helping them tone and sculpt their muscles.*
The takeaway
Getting stronger and building muscle requires a solid strength training program and proper nutrition. Eating enough protein, carbs and antioxidants can help maximize muscle protein synthesis, power you through workouts, and promote recovery.
This One Type Of Food Can Cause Overeating & Derail Weight Loss Goals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
